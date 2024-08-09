Highlights Marseille are interested in signing Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe and are poised to agree an £8m deal.

Leeds are close to missing out on the 21-year-old, who played a breakthrough season for the Canaries.

Rowe is being eyed as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham last week.

Marseille are interested in signing Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe as they look to hijack Leeds United’s pursuit of the 21-year-old winger, according to Sky Sports.

The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly initiated discussions with Norwich over a move for Rowe, with the club keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Rowe could soon join forces with ex-Premier League aces Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who both sealed moves to Marseille earlier in the window.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could soon follow, as Marseille are expected to re-open talks with the Gunners, despite suggestions there is a gap in the valuation of the English striker.

Rowe had been a target for Leeds United for an extended period, but now the Whites face stiff competition from the Ligue 1 giants, who have recently appointed former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Leeds are reportedly eyeing Rowe as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville after the Dutchman moved to West Ham United last week, ending months of speculation over his future at Elland Road.

Rowe Linked with Ligue 1 Move

Daniel Farke set to miss out on the winger

Leeds, who were reportedly willing to offer £7million to Norwich for Rowe, may soon miss out on the English winger, who is being closely monitored by Marseille.

The Whites' boss, Daniel Farke, could soon be forced to look elsewhere in his search for a Summerville replacement, despite showing prolonged interest in Rowe ahead of his contract expiry.

The 21-year-old has less than 12 months left on his current deal with the Canaries and looks set to depart before the transfer window shuts on 30 August.

The Sun (August 9, pg 51) report that Marseille are looking to agree an £8million deal for the winger, hijacking any progress the Whites had made prior in negotiations.

“Leeds look set to lose out to Marseille in the race for England Under-21 winger Jonathan Rowe. French club are poised to agree an £8million deal with Norwich for the 21-year-old. Leeds need to replace Crysencio Summerville, sold to West Ham for £25m, but only bid £7m.”

Norwich’s academy graduate, Rowe, had a breakthrough season in the previous campaign, netting 12 goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances in the Championship.

Jonathan Rowe Norwich City Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 32 12 2 Championship Play-Offs 2 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 1 EFL Cup 2 1 1

With the Championship season due to begin this weekend, Leeds are now short of options following Summerville’s departure, with Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto as the only recognised wingers.

Everton are reportedly still interested in making a move for Gnonto after having a bid in the region of £23million rejected earlier in the window.

Leeds ‘Assessing All Options’

After Summerville’s departure

Leeds United are ‘assessing all options’ after Crysencio Summerville’s departure as they look to replace the Dutchman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GMS, the Italian transfer insider revealed Leeds are considering several names internally after Summerville finally sealed a move away from the club to West Ham last week.

Romano suggests the Elland Road outfit are expected to move ‘quite fast’ on signing a new attacker, after racking up substantial fees for both Summerville and Archie Gray, who joined Tottenham last month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.