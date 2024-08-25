Everton could be handed the chance to offload Neal Maupay during the final days of the summer transfer window as Ligue 1 outfit Marseille have pinpointed the striker as a priority target, according to reports.

The Toffees have made a disappointing start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, with two defeats from their opening two games. Sean Dyche’s side were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game last week, and that was followed by another heavy defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Everton have made five new additions so far this summer, but a handful of players have also departed the club. Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin are among them, while Dele Alli and Andre Gomes also left on free transfers.

Marseille Pinpoint Maupay as Priority Target

Striker has just one year left on his contract at Goodison Park

French giants Marseille are eager to bring Maupay through the door before the fast-approaching transfer deadline as they get a new era underway. Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi took charge of the club this summer, and he’ll hope to improve on the team’s eighth-placed finish from last term.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, they hope to do that by signing Maupay. The article claims Marseille have made the 28-year-old forward their priority target this summer and discussions with the Merseyside club are ongoing as they aim to lure him away from Goodison Park.

However, it won’t be straightforward as the report hints Premier League side Brentford are also in the mix for Maupay’s signature. He signed for Everton from Brighton for £15million back in 2022, but spent last season on loan at the Gtech Community Stadium after he scored just one goal in 27 appearances for the Toffees in 2022/23.

Neal Maupay 2023/24 stats on loan at Brentford in all competitions Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,523

Maupay only signed a three-year deal when he joined Everton from Brighton two years ago. The former France youth international, who has been described as 'fantastic' by Brentford chief Thomas Frank, now has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning it is no surprise the club are looking to cash in this summer.

Toffees Set Maupay Asking Price Amid Interest

Merseyside outfit unwilling to sanction loan move

Alternative reports in France indicate just how much Everton are hoping to recoup from the sale of Maupay over the next week. The Toffees paid an initial £15million to Brighton two years ago to sign the striker, but it’s unlikely they’ll move him on for more than half of that figure.

According to Le 10 Sport, Everton have demanded a fee in the region of £6.7million for Maupay. The article reiterates that Marseille remain locked in negotiations, but the French side have already seen a straight loan offer for the player refused by the Premier League club.

Maupay is yet to be awarded any minutes under Dyche this season. He was an unused substitute in their defeat against former club Brighton last week, and once again in the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday.

Marseille, on the other hand, comfortably won their opening game of the Ligue 1 season against Brest last week. They stormed to a 5-1 victory at the Stade Francis Le Ble in Brest, and they will face Reims in their second game of the campaign on Sunday evening.

