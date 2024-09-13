Marseille president Pablo Longoria has insisted that he is 'very happy' with how Mason Greenwood has adjusted to life in the south of France following his summer move from Manchester United despite being overlooked for an England recall during the international break.

The Ligue 1 giants landed the wide attacker after agreeing a deal worth up to £26.6million with the Red Devils in July, and he has gone on to perform admirably in his new surroundings after linking up with former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi at the Stade Velodrome.

Manchester United opted to cash in on Greenwood after already deciding just shy of 12 months earlier that it would be best for all parties if he continued his career away from Old Trafford following an internal investigation into legal allegations, and Marseille won the race for his signature during the transfer window.

Longoria Pleased With Greenwood's Impact

Wide attacker has made promising start to career in France

Greenwood has made a promising start to his Marseille career, scoring five goals and registering a further assist over the course of his first three appearances, but he did not come into interim England boss Lee Carsley's thinking when he selected his squad for the Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 50-year-old tactician, who has been placed in charge following Gareth Southgate's resignation in the aftermath of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat at the hands of Spain, admitted that the Manchester United academy graduate could not be considered when he was deciding who deserves to be rewarded for their early season form with call-ups.

When asked whether Greenwood should have been included in England's squad after seamlessly adjusting to the rigours of Ligue 1 for the first time in his career, Marseille president Longoria told GMS: "I don’t want to enter that kind of question out of respect to everybody.

"I prefer to talk about what Mason is doing in France and Marseille, and we are very happy with the kind of performances that he is doing during the first weeks as well. He is behaving fantastically with us, and we are very happy to have him playing in our team."

Mason Greenwood's club-by-club senior record Manchester United Getafe Marseille Appearances 129 36 3 Goals 35 10 5 Assists 12 6 1 Yellow cards 4 6 0 Sent off 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 13/09/2024

Longoria also has no regrets over signing one-cap England international Greenwood after it was agreed with De Zerbi that they should look to land him from Manchester United despite coming in for criticism from Benoit Payan, the Mayor of Marseille, when their attempts to reach an agreement came to light.

"The comments of the mayor reinforce what we did, [they did] not have all the information," added the 38-year-old Spaniard. "We took the decision internally. Okay, there was some kind of opposition, that was objective. But, at the same time, that gave us power maybe not to investigate, because I am not a judge, but to use all the information to take the best decision, which I think we did.

"It is a very particular thing and the coach mentioned it. In our very first conversation with the coach, we mentioned Mason’s name.

"The coach knew Mason from the past and it was a very quick conversation at the start between all of us because we believe in the talent of Mason and there was a lot of conversations between all of us in the weeks leading up to his move and we are very happy with the season we are having. It has been great."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood has averaged a Ligue 1 goal every 54 minutes since the start of the season

De Zerbi Snubbed Advances from Elsewhere

Italian tactician had numerous options after Brighton exit

Longoria has confirmed that Marseille fought off competition from rival suitors to appoint De Zerbi as their new head coach following his departure from Premier League side Brighton at the end of last season, and the Italian tactician has wasted no time building connections with members of his squad and key figures behind the scenes.

He told GMS: "The reality is Roberto is a passionate guy – he is a very passionate coach. He is someone who wants to be in an ambiance with freedom of using and developing his skills. In my opinion, I was not surprised and, yes, he had offers. He mentioned it publicly.

"What’s important is the connection he created with Mehdi Benatia from the first day and the kind of connection in the day-to-day we are creating with Giovani Rossi, Mehdi Benatia and me. And also Fabrizio Ravenelli, who came into the club to be very close to me in the day-to-day."

