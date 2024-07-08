Highlights Mason Greenwood's Manchester United tenure ends; and clubs across Europe have shown interest.

Marseille have reportedly submitted a formal bid for Greenwood, aiming to secure his talents at Stade Velodrome.

United prefer a straight sale, but crucially would consider a loan-to-buy option; and a sell-on clause will likely be included.

Mason Greenwood's time at Manchester United appears to be over, with the Red Devils looking to entertain bids for the attacker after a decent loan spell at Spanish outfit Getafe last season. And with a whole host of clubs across Europe showing interest in securing his services, a deal could be done with Marseille - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the French outfit have submitted a loan-to-buy offer to United, in a bid to land the striker.

Greenwood burst onto the scene at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, nabbing 35 goals in 129 games for the Red Devils in what promised to be an exciting future for the club once he found his way into a regular starting XI role. However, his arrest by Greater Manchester Police in January 2022 put an end to Greenwood's United career, and having been suspended by the club immediately, he has still not played for the club. Last season's spell in Spain saw Greenwood rekindle his match fitness, and that has prompted interest from clubs across the continent - with Marseille making their move.

Marseille Submit Bid for Mason Greenwood

The striker could be on his way to the French Riviera

Romano stated on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning that Marseille have made their formal offer to United, in a bid to land Greenwood's services at the Stade Velodrome.

The striker is no longer part of United's plans after a review was undertook last summer, and that has seen the forward crop up onto the shortlist of various clubs across the continent - though Marseille have taken the first big step of any interested club. Talks are underway between the two clubs, with the Bradford-born attacker being the French club's 'main target' - and an agreement is getting closer.

Mason Greenwood's La Liga statistics - Getafe squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 8 2nd Assists 6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.87 2nd

United would prefer a straight sale, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have made a big decision by stating that they would be open to a loan-to-buy scenario if terms are favourable, alongside a sell-on clause to be included should the Englishman depart for pastures new - and that has seen Marseille come to the table.

Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all reportedly registered their interest in making the Englishman one of their marquee signings for the summer, but there hasn't been sufficient interest in his services until now - but whether the trio make a move remains to be seen with Marseille's bid only in the early stages of a deal.

United Need Greenwood Sale

The Red Devils will use his money towards a new signing

Whilst United won't have foreseen Greenwood's career panning out the way it has done, he is still a useful talent for clubs across the continent to try to sign - and they need to cash in on the youngster whilst they can.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood's best season in a United shirt was back in 2019/20, with 17 goals across 49 appearances.

The attacker has suitors and they can't let him stay beyond the transfer window - not only to bring funds in, but for Greenwood's development if he does sign an extension to his expiring contract in an attempt to hold his value, alongside actually bringing in a decent fee for his services.

It remains to be seen how much United will rake in for their academy product, but a sale will need to be administered this summer to avoid any problems in recouping a fee - which would help fund a rebuild under INEOS.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.