The 24-year-old has been identified as a replacement for Pau Lopez ahead of a potential switch to Como.

Meslier is understood to be keen on joining Marseille after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could face a battle to keep Illan Meslier at Elland Road as Marseille are understood to be working on a deal to secure his signature, according to L'Equipe.

The Ligue 1 giants have identified the goalkeeper as one of four possible targets to start between the posts next season, with Lens’ Brice Samba, Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen, and Las Palmas’ Alvaro Valles also on their radar.

Meslier has already held initial private talks with Marseille and is ‘enthusiastic’ about the possibility of joining the Stade Velodrome outfit this summer.

The 24-year-old could be brought in to replace Pau Lopez, as the Spaniard is now in talks to sign for Serie A outfit Como after spending two seasons in France.

According to La Provence, Marseille are now active in their efforts to sign a new shot-stopper ahead of the transfer window slamming shut and believe they can negotiate a fee with Leeds for Meslier, who has a ‘fairly high release clause’.

In 2021, Meslier was rewarded with a new five-year contract at Elland Road, keeping him at the club until 2026, but now he looks tempted to depart England for the south of France in the coming weeks.

Meslier Linked with Elland Road Exit

Goalkeeper may embark on fresh challenge

According to L’Equipe, Marseille president Pablo Longoria has started working on signing a new goalkeeper this summer, with Leeds’ shot-stopper Meslier among the possible options.

The French outfit have reportedly held initial discussions with several candidates as they look to replace Lopez and bounce back after a disappointing season, marked by an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Meslier, who joined Leeds from Lorient in 2019 on an initial loan, impressed the Whites’ former boss Marcelo Bielsa and was awarded a permanent move to Elland Road a year later.

In 175 appearances for Leeds, the 24-year-old has gone on to keep 51 clean sheets and conceded 256 goals.

L’Equipe reports that Meslier’s ‘enormous salary’ could put off Marseille from pursuing a move, with the Frenchman on a contract that allows him to pocket £30,000-per-week at Elland Road. The Daily Mail have previously reported that Leeds would want at least £20m for a sale too.

Illan Meslier Leeds Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals conceded 44 Clean sheets 21 Minutes played 4,403

Summerville Could Follow Meslier to France

Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in winger

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville despite the 22-year-old being 'perfectly content' in Yorkshire.

The Dutchman's exploits during the 2023/24 campaign resulted in him being pinpointed as a target for several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, along with catching the attention of multiple sides across the continent.

Summerville was picked as the Championship Player of the Season and contributed to 31 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions as Leeds narrowly missed out on securing promotion to the top flight.

Jacobs suggests that Summerville is likely to ‘have alternatives’ by the end of the transfer window as he was never pushing to leave Leeds, unlike his teammate Wilfried Gnonto, who handed in a transfer request last summer after the Whites rejected Everton’s bids for their star wide-man.

Leeds’ summer plans could well depend on Summerville’s future at the club as the Whites are expected to bring in a new forward if the Dutchman departs Elland Road before the transfer window shuts.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.