While tifos are rarely seen in English football, they are a common occurrence across the rest of the world.

Clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Boca Juniors and AC Milan have produced some of the best tifos in football over the years, and Olympique de Marseille are no different.

Fans of the French club are known for their passion and are among some of the most vocal in European football, creating a 'UEFA Mafia' tifo last year to protest the part closure of Stade Velodrome.

The club’s female fans are now responsible for yet another impressive tifo, this time in support of women’s rights.

Marseille’s incredible women’s rights tifo

The tifo in question, which was displayed before Marseille’s Ligue 1 encounter against Strasbourg, featured a female fan raising a scarf reading “independence” above her head.

A caption also reportedly read: “For our rights and our freedom, women and men united under the same colours”.

The fans then let off a number of flashing flares, completing the astonishing presentation.

Marseille’s female fans reportedly created the tifo to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8th around the world.

Take a look at the tifo from a number of different angles yourself.

Video: Watch Marseille fans pull off brilliant women’s rights tifo

Marseille held by Strasbourg at Stade Velodrome

Marseille fans would have been left disappointed after their team failed to beat Strasbourg, who are 13 places lower in the Ligue 1 table.

The three points would have been useful as second-place Marseille attempt to chase down PSG, who now 10 points clear in the title race.

Marseille were instead held to a 2-2 draw, despite having a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute after goals from Chancel Mangulu Mbemba and Alexis Sanchez.

Strasbourg's Jean-Eudes Aholou scored a late double to secure a draw for his team, keeping them out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone on goal difference.