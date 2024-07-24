Highlights Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has a long-standing interest in signing Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr, whom he ‘rates highly’, according to Sky Sports.

Palace are now reportedly in talks to sign the ex-Watford man, who was targeted by Freedman during his time in England, where the Senegal international spent four seasons before joining Marseille last year.

Eyed as a replacement for Michael Olise, Sarr has now reportedly agreed personal terms with the Eagles, who are currently in negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit over a transfer fee.

After losing Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the window, Palace have been linked with several names to compensate for the loss of their star forward, including Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa and Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville.

Adding another attacker was high on the agenda for boss Oliver Glasner, who looks to build on the momentum of last season, after leading Palace to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Palace ‘in Talks’ Over Sarr Deal

In the market for a forward

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are now in talks with Marseille over a potential deal for Sarr, who could return to England just 12 months after departing Watford.

After signing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood on a permanent deal, Marseille have left the door open for Sarr’s departure this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marseille have rejected Palace’s initial proposal for the Senegalese winger, who joined the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee of around £15m last summer. Speaking on Sarr, his former team-mate Will Hughes described him as 'frightening'...

"He's frightening. How he does it every single game is scary."

The 26-year-old had a promising return to Ligue 1 last season despite hamstring injury setbacks, netting three goals and registering four assists in 23 league appearances.

Ismaila Sarr Marseille Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 3 4 Europa League 10 2 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

MailOnline has previously reported of Marseille’s willingness to cash in on Sarr to boost their pursuit of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who could replace last season’s leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Ligue 1 outfit are set to continue their Premier League raid in the summer transfer market, after confirming deals for Greenwood and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who joined on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Palace to Step Up Smith Rowe Chase

Glasner wants him at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are expected to make an offer to sign Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe, who has also emerged as a target for Fulham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling for minutes in Mikel Arteta’s squad last season, Smith Rowe is now expected to lead the Emirates departures this summer, with Arsenal hopeful of racking up a hefty profit on their academy graduate.

According to Romano, Palace manager Oliver Glasner is ‘convinced’ of Smith Rowe’s importance to his project and wants the creative midfielder ahead of his first season in charge.

Palace reportedly believe Smith Rowe ‘could be keen’ on the move to Selhurst Park as they are expected to present an initial offer in the coming days.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.