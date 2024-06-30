Highlights Fantasy icon Matthew Berry recently moved two unheralded rookie running backs up significantly in his 2024 rankings.

Both rookie runners have garnered dynasty hype, but could prove to be immediate contributors to redraft leagues.

For either rusher to claim their lead role, they'll have to beat out recent top-four PPR finishers at the position.

It's never too early to start talking about fantasy football. While GIVEMESPORT continues providing all you could want to know ahead of the 2024 campaign, doing your due diligence and sniffing around other services isn't a bad strategy for gaining a leg up on your leaguemates.

Matthew Berry, one of the most prevalent analysts in the industry, recently updated his 2024 positional rankings. While the usual suspects litter the top of the list, some movement in the latter half of his running back hierarchy really stands out. His biggest risers are a pair of rookie rushers: MarShawn Lloyd of the Green Bay Packers (54th to 46th) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (60th to 54th).

Lloyd and Irving are expected to have roles in their respective offenses and projected to be the primary handcuffs of Josh Jacobs and Rachaad White, respectively. In PPR formats, Jacobs was the RB3 overall in 2022 and White was the RB4 a season ago, per Fantasy Pros.

Could Lloyd and Irving Emerge As Their Backfield Leaders?

They're flying under-the-radar in redraft leagues

From a dynasty perspective, Lloyd and Irving have been hyped as potential buy-lows for much of the past month. Their upside in redraft settings appears significantly capped by the presence of proven talents in Jacobs and White, but there is an easier path to relevance for both than meets the eye.

Lloyd, a third-rounder from USC, has already received rave reviews for his explosiveness from his new coaching staff. And Jacobs, despite being victimized by the Las Vegas Raiders' poor scheme last season, is trending in the wrong direction in terms of elusiveness. All the injuries he constantly fights through may be taking their toll, and Lloyd's perfect blend of size and speed make him an ideal candidate to handle a three-down role.

All the guaranteed money from Jacobs' four-year, $48 million contract he inked this offseason came in his signing bonus. With a sizable extension for Jordan Love seemingly on deck, Green Bay will need to save money on the margins wherever they can. Discovering if Lloyd can manage their workload now so they can potentially avoid paying Jacobs in the future would be a sound move. It may not occur until the later stages of the season, but there are plenty of signs pointing to Lloyd as a potential league-winning rookie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: No running back has repeated as the PPR RB1 in the past decade, but in the last two seasons, Austin Ekeler (2021-22) and Christian McCaffrey (2022-23) each rose to RB1 after finishing as the RB2 the year prior. The PPR RB2 in 2023 was Breece Hall.

When it comes to Irving in Tampa Bay, savings aren't the underlying reason for his possible bubbling to the top (White is due a shade more than $3 million combined over the next two years). Rather, it's the incumbent's inefficiency as a runner.

Last season, White averaged the ninth-fewest yards per carry (3.6) among qualified rushers and posted the seventh-lowest success rate (40.8%). And that didn't transpire in a small sample size. His 272 rushing attempts tied Christian McCaffrey for second-most in the league and his 64 receptions were the fourth-most of any running back. Pure volume powered his top-four fantasy placement.

Neither Irving nor White are overly explosive, but Irving shapes as the better between-the-tackles runner. He was lauded for his "excellent contact balance and leg drive" by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who noted White "[had] a tendency to be slowed or stopped by first-level tacklers" when he was entering the league in 2022.

The Bucs have invested in the interior of their offensive line, which should give whoever is toting the rock a bit more space to operate than before. Irving could eat into White's early-down usage in new coordinator Liam Coen's scheme, then earn the chance to showcase his own receiving chops. If things break the right way, he could push White far out of the picture.

Irving's biggest wart is his size. Even though he runs with more dangerous intentions than White, his 5-foot-9, 172-lb. frame is dwarfed by his elder statesman's 6-foot-0, 214-lb. stature. Players have succeeded before at that height, but the weight component is the most worrying aspect. He may not be equipped to deal with the rigors of between-the-tackles attempts for the season's duration.

Regardless, there is a good chance Irving carves out a bigger percentage of snaps and more regular touches than projections currently indicate. His upside may be that of a RB3/Flex play compared to the low-end RB1/high-end RB2 potential of Lloyd, but that can be extremely valuable in fantasy. Both players are more than worth their current investment.

