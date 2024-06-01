Highlights The Packers signed Josh Jacobs during free agency, but his efficiency declined sharply in 2023.

Rookie MarShawn Lloyd stands out with elite elusiveness, showcased by forcing the most missed tackles per attempt among Power Five RBs in 2023.

Lloyd's blend of size & speed, evident in a 4.46s 40-yard dash at 220lbs, indicates the potential to excel in the NFL.

After carrying the load for the Green Bay Packers on the ground for the past seven seasons, the team decided to move on from Aaron Jones this offseason, signing former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 and has surpassed 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons, is expected to be the Week 1 starter for the Packers. However, an under-the-radar rookie is eyeing a takeover of the backfield.

In the third round of this year's draft, the Packers selected USC's MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick, and they have high hopes for the rookie running back. Lloyd arrives in Green Bay with a blend of athleticism and elusiveness that has scouts and coaches alike buzzing with excitement.

As training camp looms and the competition heats up, all eyes are on the Packers' backfield. Will Jacobs maintain his dominance, or will Lloyd emerge as the unexpected star?

Jacobs' Efficiency Decline

Jacobs generated the fewest rushing yards over expected in his career last season

Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Josh Jacobs quickly made a name for himself as a reliable and dynamic running back. His tenure with the Raiders included three 1,000-yard seasons in five years, most notably in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards, amassing an impressive 1,653 yards.

That season showcased Jacobs at his peak, demonstrating his ability to dominate on the ground. However, the following season marked a significant downturn in Jacobs' efficiency.

Despite his past successes, Jacobs generated the fewest rushing yards over expected in his career during the 2023 season, according to Next Gen Stats.

This decline in performance was not solely due to his individual play, but was also influenced by the broader struggles of the Raiders' offense. Systematically, the Raiders were not effective all-around, which impacted Jacobs' ability to replicate his previous success.

While the overall inefficiency of the Raiders' offense contributed to his decreased output, there are specific warning signs in Jacobs' performance that cannot be overlooked.

Several metrics highlight Jacobs' decline in efficiency. In 2023, he ran for 10 or more yards on just 3.9% of his carries, a sharp drop from his career-high 12.1% in 2022. Additionally, Jacobs averaged a career-low 2.7 yards after contact per carry in 2023, marking his only season under the 3.0 threshold. His explosiveness also waned, as he reached speeds of 15+ miles per hour on a career-low 6.0% of his rushes.

Josh Jacobs 10+ Yard Run Rate (NGS) Season 10+ Run Rate 2019 10.3% 2020 11.4% 2021 9.7% 2022 12.1% 2023 3.9%

While these statistics could be viewed as a one-year anomaly, they raise concerns about Jacobs' performance trajectory. As an aging running back now on a new contract with a new team, these efficiency declines are particularly troubling.

Jacobs' ability to rebound from this dip will be critical as he aims to establish himself within the Packers' backfield and prove that his 2023 performance was not indicative of a lasting downturn. If Jacobs does continue to decline, the door could be wide open for MarShawn Lloyd to take over the backfield.

Lloyd's Elusiveness

Lloyd produced the most missed tackles forced per attempt among Power Five running backs last season

While making defenders miss was once Jacobs' hallmark, this skill has become a defining feature of MarShawn Lloyd's game. In his final season at USC, Lloyd demonstrated exceptional elusiveness, leading all Power Five running backs in missed tackles forced per attempt, per PFF.

Most Missed Tackles Forced Per Attempt Among Power Five RBs in 2023 (PFF) Player MTF/Att MarShawn Lloyd 0.41 Tyrone Tracy 0.40 Bhayshul Tuten 0.39 Jonah Coleman 0.38 Daniel Hishaw Jr. 0.38

Like Jacobs, Lloyd brings a physical style of running to the Green Bay backfield. According to PFF, Lloyd averaged the tenth most rushing yards after contact among Power Five running backs last season. His ability to efficiently use his power and athleticism to his advantage allows him to make defenders miss and run through tackles with ease.

As Lloyd transitions to the NFL, his elusiveness will be a key factor in his ability to compete for the starting running back position. With Jacobs' recent decline in this area, Lloyd's proficiency in forcing missed tackles could give him an edge.

The Perfect Blend: Lloyd's Size and Speed Combination

Lloyd ran a 4.46 second 40-yard dash at 220 pounds

Size and speed are the two most important physical attributes for an NFL running back, and Lloyd checks both of those boxes. Weighing in at 220 pounds, Lloyd ran an impressive 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Lloyd's physical prowess is evident not only in his raw metrics but also in his on-field performance. His weight makes his 0.41 missed tackles forced per attempt last season at USC even more impressive, showcasing his ability to be super elusive despite his bigger size.

This blend of power and agility allows him to navigate through defenses effectively, breaking tackles and making defenders miss with ease.

Comparatively, Lloyd's size and speed place him in elite company alongside running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, and Joe Mixon. These players have established themselves as some of the best in the NFL, combining similar physical attributes to dominate on the ground. Lloyd's potential to match or even exceed their success is a tantalizing prospect for the Packers.

Notable Active RBs Weighing 220+ Pounds and Ran Sub 4.50 40-Yard Dash (PFF) Player Weight (lbs) 40-Yard Dash (secs) College MTF/Att Marshawn Lloyd 220 4.46 0.33 Jonathan Taylor 226 4.39 0.24 Ezekiel Elliot 225 4.47 0.16 Joe Mixon 228 4.50 0.28 Saqoun Barkley 233 4.40 0.25

If Lloyd can translate his college success to the professional level, he has the potential to steal the RB1 job from Jacobs. His unique blend of size and speed gives him a sky-high ceiling, with the ability to become one of the best running backs in the NFL.

