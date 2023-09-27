Highlights Anthony Martial's career at Manchester United has stagnated in recent years, and journalist Dean Jones believes he is lucky to still be at the club.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund has pushed Martial down the pecking order, further limiting his game time this season.

United may need to invest in another striker before allowing Martial to leave, considering their lack of cover in the attacking department.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has struggled to kick on over the last few years, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he's lucky to still be around at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund has seen Martial fall down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United news - Anthony Martial

Martial signed for United back in 2015 for a fee of £36m, as per Sky Sports. The French international was just 19 years old at the time and became the most expensive teenager in football history. Unfortunately for United fans, he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations.

Even before Hojlund arrived in the summer, Martial started just 11 Premier League games for United last season. Back in August, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club were expecting offers for Martial, but a move failed to materialise. The 27-year-old is likely to once again struggle for game time this campaign, with Hojlund set to cement his place as United's main centre forward.

Martial's career has completely stagnated over the last few years, and a move away from Old Trafford is probably best for all parties. However, the Red Devils may need to invest in another striker before allowing Martial to leave the club, considering their lack of cover up top.

Read More: Five Clubs Anthony Martial Could Join After Leaving Manchester United

The former Monaco attacker was given a rare start on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, scoring the third goal of the match as United advanced into the next round. After the game, Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Martial, insisting that the goal will do wonders for his confidence...

"[It was a] a brilliant finish and very good that also he gets his goal, that's important [and] will give him confidence. So, very happy and pleased with this performance as well."

Martial and £150k-a-week star should only be squad players at Man Utd - Dean Jones

United have struggled so far this season and currently find themselves sitting in ninth place in the Premier League. Although the Manchester club have won three games this campaign, they've been far from convincing in their victories.

Jones has suggested that Christian Eriksen and Martial, who earn a combined £400k-a-week at Old Trafford, should only be squad players under ten Hag. The journalist adds that Martial is lucky to even still be at the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Well, I think Eriksen and Martial should only really be squad players anyway. So once you have everybody fit again, I think you should see them fall back into order of where they should really be at this moment. As we know, Martial is really quite lucky to even still be around. Eriksen has definitely something to offer still, but I'd say more in certain types of games and certain situations rather than as a regular starter at this stage for United. So that's the case that Man United want to get back to now whereby they've actually got some strength in depth, and if you've got Eriksen and Martial coming off the bench, then that's absolutely fine. You just don't want to be relying on them week after week."

Will Anthony Martial be sold by Man Utd in January?

Martial's £250k-a-week contract expires next summer, so United certainly have a decision to make when the January transfer window opens. The 27-year-old will be able to talk to clubs around Europe and can sign a pre-contract agreement to leave at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see how ten Hag and his team deal with this one.

Anthony Martial - Manchester United statistics Appearances 304 Goals 89 Assists 54 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Although Martial's output for United since joining the club is far from disastrous, the Frenchman has tailed off over the last few years. According to the Mirror during the summer transfer window, West Ham United, Inter Milan, and Fenerbahce were interested in securing his signature, so it will be interesting to see if any club steps up their pursuit when the winter window opens. United fans had high expectations for Martial, but it could be best for all parties if he was to depart over the next few months.

However, a replacement will be necessary due to a lack of options.