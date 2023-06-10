Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has to be moved on in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.The French attacker came with a lot of expectation from United fans, but he's shown plenty of inconsistency.

Manchester United news - Anthony Martial

Martial, who is earning £250k-a-week, signed for United from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco back in 2015, for a fee which could total £58m, according to BBC.The 27-year-old started just 11 Premier League games this season, as per FBref, with regular injuries halting his progression.With just a year remaining on his contract, United will have to make a decision on Martial this summer.Losing him on a free wouldn't be ideal, considering what they paid for him, but his injury record means it could be difficult to recoup the figure they paid.According to Transfermarkt, Martial has missed 79 games through injury during his time at Old Trafford.Reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus are interested in signing Martial, with United keen to offload the forward.It could be time for the Red Devils to part ways with Martial after years of continuing to persist with him, but it's come to a point where they are unable to rely on him.Speaking on Martial's future, Erik ten Hag refused to rule out a departure for the United forward.When asked whether Martial could be at Old Trafford beyond this season, ten Hag said: "I don’t think this is the right moment (to say) whether that would be the case. But I believe in him. Every time he is available, he really gives a good contribution to the team performance and the level of the team. He is training at the moment. We are just working with him to get fit and to be available.”

What has Taylor said about Martial?

Taylor has suggested that it's definitely time for United to move Martial on.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ultimately, United can't keep persisting with players that haven't enabled them to maximise their potential in terms of the club competing for major trophies."So in my opinion, Martial is a player that should definitely be moved on."

Why should Martial be moved on?

Martial's injury record is the main reason for allowing him to move on.United need a reliable goalscorer who is going to hit the back of the net 20 times or more in a season.With Wout Weghorst's loan expiring, they will be left short up top, but it could be time for the club to invest in an elite-level striker.