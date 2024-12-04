West Ham United icon Martin Allen has taken a swipe at Irons defenders Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos after arguably their worst performances yet in a claret and blue shirt - with Julen Lopetegui’s men being soundly beaten by Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

A goal inside two minutes from Jamie Vardy saw West Ham under the cosh from the get-go, and that was worsened on the hour when Bilal El Khannous doubled the lead. An offside goal from Bobby Decordova-Reid did little to dampen spirits at the King Power Stadium, with Patson Daka getting in on the act as the board went up for stoppage time - and despite Niclas Fullkrug grabbing his first goal in a Hammers shirt, it leaves the club on just 15 points from 14 games.

Allen: Kilman And Mavropanos 'Not Good Enough'

The Hammers stars have not been in fine form

However, despite their attacking downfalls this season, it is their centre-back partnership that has come under criticism from Allen - with the former Irons midfielder having slated the pair for their weak defensive outings.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,260 1st Assists 1 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 3rd Clearances Per Game 5.4 1st Match rating 6.72 5th

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Allen claimed that the £178,000-per-week duo weren’t good enough to wear the shirt - regardless of who the manager is, with Lopetegui being under immense pressure already after just four wins in 14 top-flight games. He said:

“Don’t matter who the manager is; these 2 centre backs just ain’t good enough".

Allen, who played 190 league games for West Ham from 1989 through to 1995, evidently wasn’t happy with the performance - and it’s easy to see why. The Hammers had 31 shots all game, with just 10 of those being on target - and with just one goal to show for it, they’re struggling in the top-flight, sitting just six points clear of the relegation zone which could become four if Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Everton on Wednesday evening.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has only won five of his 16 games in charge of West Ham United.

Kilman arrived for £40million from Wolves in the summer, and fellow defensive summer signing Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join for £34million next summer once his obligation-to-buy loan deal comes to an end in June. That is an expensive outlay for the Hammers, given the position they’re in - and it’s clear to see why Allen doesn’t look at the situation favourably.

Related Exclusive: Julen Lopetegui Future Update Emerges at West Ham West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui is fighting to remain in the hot-seat after another setback

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-12-24.