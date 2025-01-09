Rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole has ripped into Anthony Joshua, challenged him to a boxing fight, and said he "should feel ashamed of himself" in a new video he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bakole put together one of the sport's best wins in 2024 when he bruised, battered, and beat American heavyweight hope Jared Anderson in a one-sided demolition job in August. The fight was in the middle of Riyadh Season's debut in the United States, and it has since been suggested that Bakole is now deserving of a bigger name opponent, on a more prominent spot on a big fight card.

Now, Bakole appears to be making Joshua the desired big-name opponent for his next breakout fight.

Martin Bakole & Anthony Joshua's pro records (as of 08/01/25) Martin Bakole Anthony Joshua Fights 22 32 Wins 21 28 Losses 1 4 Draws 0 0

Martin Bakole Tears Into Anthony Joshua

Bakole singled out former champ in no-holds-barred rant