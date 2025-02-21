Martin Bakole is just hours away from the biggest fight of his professional boxing career having stepping up on short notice to take on Joseph Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Parker had been due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship. However, that bout collapsed when the 27-year-old Brit withdrew due to illness.

Keen to keep Parker on the card, organisers scrambled to try and find a top-level heavyweight willing to face him with just two days to prepare. Per The Ring, names such as Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye, and Mourad Aliev were considered as replacements.

Ultimately, though, the opportunity went to highly-ranked Congolese heavyweight Bakole, who has often been referred to as the most avoided man in all of heavyweight boxing. While Bakole (and Parker) both deserve credit for being willing to fight one another on short notice, sources within Team Bakole have openly admitted that their man is at no more than 60% of his best heading into the contest.

Related Eddie Hearn Comments on Martin Bakole Replacing Daniel Dubois in Joseph Parker Fight Eddie Hearn has reacted to Martin Bakole replacing Daniel Dubois to face Joseph Parker.

As he prepared to fly out to Saudi Arabia early on Friday morning, Bakole told followers on social media: "I haven’t started camp, but I think I will shock the world tomorrow!"

Recent Photo of Martin Bakole Leaves Fans Worried Ahead of Parker Fight

Rumours suggest 31-year-old weighed more than 300 pounds