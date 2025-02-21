Martin Bakole's boxing promoter, Ben Shalom, said they had an agreement on the framework for a deal to replace Daniel Dubois in the upcoming Joseph Parker fight within 15 minutes. Shalom paid credit to boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, together with Bakole, and even Parker, for coming together on a bout agreement despite the contest taking place in just two days' time on Saturday, the 22nd of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An opportune moment to score a bumper payday in what is essentially a win-win fight for Bakole presented itself earlier this week when a mystery illness rampaged its way through the Riyadh fight week, causing two fighters, Floyd 'Kid Austin' Schofield, and Dubois, to withdraw from their respective fights due to the sickness. In both cases, late replacement opponents were secured — and the 10-bout fight card goes on.

Shalom said he hopes his fighter Bakole gets a lot of appreciation from the industry, and fight fans, because of the way in which he's stepped forward to rescue the co-main event on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch show.

Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole's professional boxing records (as of 21/02/25) Joseph Parker Martin Bakole Fights 38 22 Wins 35 21 Losses 3 1

Shalom said the deal was done "in 15 minutes"