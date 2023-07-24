Arsenal scouts are impressed with what they've seen from a 20-year-old talent, but this could be one to watch next summer rather than now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signings youngsters for the future is always a positive, but the Gunners also need to focus on the immediate future.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Although Mikel Arteta's squad showed last season they are capable of competing at the top of the Premier League, there's no doubt the Spanish manager will be desperate to go one step further.

The Gunners failed to win a single trophy last term despite going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title, but that certainly won't be remembered in the history books.

Arteta looked to strengthen his squad with the signings of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, but they will undoubtedly be looking to bring in more reinforcements.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has claimed that we could see the north London club focusing on outgoings for now before they look to target further additions.

The Gunners are unable to continuously spend money without recouping some money through sales due to Financial Fair Play regulations, so the reality is, some players will have to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

One player the Gunners have been linked with is Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina, who has been described as 'technically outrageous' by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

What has Taylor said about Baturina and Arsenal?

Taylor has claimed that Arsenal scouts were impressed by Baturina when initially scouting Josip Sutalo.

The journalist suggests that we're unlikely to see the Gunners sign Baturina this summer, but it's certainly one to watch out for next year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, obviously I reported that last week, but at the same time, from what I understand, it's not a transfer that's going to be imminent.

"So I wouldn't expect that to happen this summer. It's just a player that caught their eye when they were watching Josip Sutalo for Dinamo Zagreb last season.

"He was one of the potential alternatives to Jurrien Timber. Coincidentally, Ajax are actually looking at Sutalo to replace Timber, so he is a player of real quality."

Who else could Arsenal look to target?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are in the mix to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Although Rice was signed earlier in the window, they've also lost Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, and need a deeper, more complete squad with Champions League football coming next season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League side are also keen on signing Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, but once again, it could rely on players leaving the club.

Jacobs also name drops Thomas Partey, a player Arsenal are now looking to resolve the future of, with interest in the midfielder from Saudi Arabia.

This could lead to an additional incoming, such as Kudus, as Arsenal attempt to fight for the Premier League title again next season.