Arsenal will continue scouting one young talent heading into next season, but are unlikely to make a move for him this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have focused on recruiting to improve their starting 11 so far during the transfer window, but they'll continue keeping their eye on young talent.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are the first three players to arrive through the door at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

All three have been heavily involved under Mikel Arteta during pre-season and are likely to be in and around the starting 11 when the Premier League kicks off in a few weeks.

However, the Gunners' scouting department will be searching all over the globe for some younger talent, looking to find their next Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, or William Saliba.

Although Arteta will have been desperate to improve his squad for now, there will still be a long-term plan in terms of signing players.

After pushing for the Premier League title for so long, missing out to Manchester City in the end, Arsenal's priority for the summer transfer window was always going to be to bring in players capable of providing quality competition in the side.

With Champions League football around the corner, Arteta will need a deeper squad due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in European competitions.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal?

Taylor has suggested that one player Arsenal are looking at is young Croatian Martin Baturina, who was described as a 'diamond' by scout Jacek Kulig.

The journalist adds that this is a player that they are considering for the future, and might not be looking to bring him in this summer due to having a stacked midfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In regards to the midfield talent, again, Arsenal are stacked with midfielders at the moment, so it's just a player that they're keeping an eye on for the future.

"He caught the eye at the Under 21 Euros as well. So, he's a player that's going to be scouted again next season, and Dinamo Zagreb are in the Champions League qualifiers as well.

"So, there could be a chance that they qualify for the Champions League like they did last season, when they played against the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea."

Who could Arsenal be looking to sign this summer?

As mentioned, the focus with Arsenal is to build ahead of next season as they look to go one step further in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Gunners are exploring a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Spaniard keen to make the move to north London.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a move for a new right-sided winger before the end of the transfer window.