Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle "didn't understand" why Lewis Hamilton's radio calls were so tense in what was a disappointing debut with Ferrari for the seven-time world champion this past weekend in Australia.

The renowned Sky Sports analyst and former F1 driver gave a review of a chaotic opening round to the 2025 F1 season Down Under, which was hit by multiple rain showers across the Albert Park street circuit.

Amidst the chaos, Hamilton had started in eighth place and circled around the 5.278km circuit in the lower points positions before a final rain shower late in the race left him briefly in the lead on slick tyres as the leaders pitted for intermediates. Any hope of capitalising on the late drama, however, was ruined by a misjudgment of the rain by the Ferrari team, dooming Hamilton to a 10th-place finish that was characterised by multiple tense radio calls between the driver and his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Martin Brundle's Opinion on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut

The analyst wrote about Hamilton's showing in his blog for Sky Sports

Brundle covered Hamilton's maiden performance in red in his review, calling it "disappointing" and being surprised at how the Brit seemed so easily annoyed at Adami's instructions and information throughout the race.