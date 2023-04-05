Martin Brundle believes F1 should think carefully about changing the Sprint format at select Grand Prix weekends.

Over the course of the Australian Grand Prix weekend, some talk in the paddock centred around potential tweaks to the Sprint format, which could come into place as early as the next race in Azerbaijan, with that hosting the first Sprint of the season.

Indeed, the touted changes, though not yet agreed or set in stone, would see qualifying on Friday set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday, with a further qualifying session being introduced on Saturday to set the grid for the Sprint later that same day.

It would make the Sprint a totally independent event of the Grand Prix-related sessions in many ways, whilst it would also mean just one practice session - FP1 - at the very start of the weekend.

It is thought that teams are open to the tweaks but Sky pundit and former driver, Brundle, has suggested that the sport should perhaps think carefully about changing things:

“I don’t know if it’ll be changing. I like the format we’ve got now," he said to Sky.

“Of course, we ended up with the qualifying system we’ve got and everything about Formula 1 because we’ve changed it in the past and finessed it and evolved. That’s the key word, it needs evolving.

“I don’t know why we’re messing around with the sprint concept already if I’m honest and again, I don’t see why it needs to be standalone, that’s the whole purpose.

“Teams and the drivers love data driven certainty and the sport and the fans want to sit down and watch some uncertainty which they certainly had in Melbourne.

“The whole purpose of the sprint race, and it’s worked on a number of occasions already, was to maybe just spice up the actual race day grid a little bit and brilliantly it gives us qualifying on Friday, sprint race Saturday and the main grand prix on Sunday."

If changes to Sprint are to go ahead in time for Baku, we can obviously expect confirmation from F1 in the next few weeks.

The Sprint, as with most fledgling ideas, has both merits and detractions and if the adjustments are made it'll be interesting to see how they change the dynamic of the format.