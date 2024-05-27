Highlights The grid walk at a Formula 1 race always showcases glitz and glamour, making it a celeb's playground before the race.

Martin Brundle's dedication leads to unlikely, entertaining interviews for fans at home.

The Monaco GP featured Mbappe, whose security was not that impressed with the presenter's approach.

The F1 grid walks are often a highlight of watching the broadcast on a race weekend. The glitz and glamour of the paddock are well and truly unveiled to the world, the track becoming a celebrity's playground in the build-up to a nail-biting race. An event for the rich, before an event for the fans.

Luckily for those fans, Martin Brundle is as dedicated to his job as he possibly could be, finding some of the best and often most unlikely interviews for the fans at home and the Sky Sports cameras. His aura in front of the cameras is impossibly infectious, and with his personality, it's no wonder he's found himself in this line of work.

In the build-up to an arguably less than exciting Monaco Grand Prix, it was all down to Martin Brundle to provide the entertainment, and he definitely delivered. In fact, we may not have known it at the time, but he may have provided the highlight of the Sunday.

Martin Brundle Meets Kylian Mbappe

With the general prestige of the Monaco Grand Prix, there tends to be a larger number of celebrities than at the other races on the calendar, and with Martin Brundle doing his usual Sunday grid walk scouring for potential interviewees, he spotted French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who had played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain the day before, was taking in the atmosphere on the way to Sainte Devote. His initial attempts to grab a word were met with some refusal from his team, to which he replied: "It's alright mate I'm in charge around here," a line which certainly didn't go down well with Mbappe's team.

Monaco Grand Prix top 5 Position Driver Team Time Points 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2:23:15.554 25 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.152s 18 3. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari +7.585s 15 4. Lando Norris McLaren +8.650s 12 5. George Russell Mercedes +13.309s 10

Brundle attempted to salvage the situation, ever present as always, by joking with Mbappe, telling him: "I reckon you are faster than some of these cars," despite Mbappe saying he was at the race just to be a fan.

Eventually, Mbappe was able to get away from Brundle after a few attempts at shrugging off questions, but that certainly provided the pre-race entertainment everyone was looking for. Unfortunately, that would be about as entertaining as the Sunday would get.

Diogo Dalot, Antony, Mason Mount, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, and Raphael Varane were all spotted

While there are often celebrities to be found pre-race, Mbappe wasn't the only footballer to be found on the streets of Monaco on Sunday. Manchester United pair Diogo Dalot and Mason Mount arrived for the action fresh off the back of a 2-1 FA Cup final triumph against rivals Manchester City, with Mount's ex-Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell tagging along. Even Mbappe's fellow Frenchman Raphael Varane was spotted hanging around the Alpine garage before the race.

Martin Brundle tends to find himself wherever the action's at on the Formula 1 grid, and while many fans might have hoped for Brundle to attempt to figure out Mbappe's future club, we nonetheless, experienced possibly one of the funniest grid walk interactions we could get all year. Kylian Mbappe's security team may have attempted to put a stop to that before it even began, but we're sure you'll struggle to find a better interview all season.