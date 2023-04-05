Martin Brundle has examined Max Verstappen's recent claim that he might consider quitting F1 if the sport makes too many changes to its current race schedules.

Some talk in the Australian Grand Prix paddock last weekend centred around touted tweaks to the Sprint format, which might come into play as soon as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of this month, which hosts the first Sprint of the year.

The proposed changes, though not yet confirmed, could see Friday's qualifying session setting the grid for the race on Sunday, whilst a further qualifying session would come in on Saturday to set the grid for the Sprint.

As well as that, there's always regular speculation that the calendar may expand further than the 23-race fixture list we currently have - which is already a record - and, over the weekend in Melbourne, Verstappen made it clear that he would consider walking away from F1 if too many changes came in.

Max Verstappen's F1 quit threat

“I hope there won’t be too many changes, otherwise I won’t be around for too long," said the double world champion.

“I am not a fan of it at all. When we do all that kind of stuff, the weekend becomes very intense, and we already do a lot of races. But it is not the right way to go about it.

“I understand they want to make every day at the track exciting, but they should reduce the weekend, and only race on Saturday and Sunday and make those two days exciting.

“We are heading into seasons where we could have 24 or 25 races and if you then start adding more it is not worth it for me. I will not enjoy that."

Verstappen has made it clear in the past that he would consider leaving F1 at the end of his current contract that expires in 2028 if he is not enjoying it as well, but Brundle isn't so sure that these particular comments from Max will translate into a sensational exit.

“I’d be surprised but if he doesn’t want to drive it, there’ll be a million other people who do want to drive that Red Bull," he said.

“I think what he’s trying to say is, using pleasant words, ‘don’t mess around too much - let’s just evolve and massage this along. Don’t keep changing the ground rules.’

“I get his point on that, but I don’t really see why that would make him stop.”

Time will tell as to what happens over any Sprint changes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix just over three weeks from now.