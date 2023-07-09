Martin Brundle, best known for interviewing celebrities in a pre-race grid walk segment, was snubbed by model Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix.

On the iconic Silverstone track, Brundle made his way through the crowd and stumbled upon Delevingne, and quickly tried to grab a word with her.

When attempting to get close to the model, Brundle was told she did not want to talk.

"She doesn't want to talk? But everybody needs to talk on the grid," he said while broadcasting on Sky F1.

He added: "That's the deal now, everybody talks on the grid."

Brad Pitt has previously refused to talk to Brundle on the grid

Famously, Brundle has previously been snubbed by Megan Thee Stallion and Brad Pitt, although the latter did later apologise and give a full interview to the Sky channel.

To avoid a similar situation, the interviewer continued to make his way towards Delevingne, who is clearly anxious to get away.

"Can we have a quick chat for Sky F1? It's good to see you on the grid," quizzed Brundle.

Immediately met with a shake of the head and abrupt: "No."

Brundle was quick to hit back: "Well the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid."

The model turned actress continued to not play ball by saying: "We can't hear anything, sorry."

While she was busy giving an almost sarcastic thumbs up to the camera, it was Brundle who had the last laugh.

"I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting," he sarcastically commented.

Which celebrities did give an interview?

Manchester City football manager, Pep Guardiola, gave the interviewer time.

The Spaniard is still on holiday ahead of returning to pre-season training in the near future.

Despite, in Brundle's words: "Looking at me slightly suspiciously," Guardiola did warm-up during the brief chat.

He explained how he had spoken with a few of the drivers, but remained candid about the conversations that took place.

When asked if 1,000 people could make their way onto the pitch before Guardiola's City played against Manchester United he responded: "No, no, it's crazy."

A much more receptive star was musician, Sam Ryder.

A warm embrace between both men was then followed by a strong interview.

"It's so wonderful to meet you," exclaimed the almost giddy musical figure.

He even gave some insight into his allegiance as he spoke on McLaren's chances: "After the start to the season they've had, to develop the car to this point is amazing."

It is safe to say that we know who Brundle will be looking out for on his next foray on the grid.