As Max Verstappen drove himself to another victory, it was the grid walk that left people talking at this weekend's Brazilian GP, with Martin Brundle clashing with American artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Martin Brundle's F1 grid walk has become one of the most popular parts of Formula One coverage recently, a bit that consists of him walking the pit to speak to anyone that may be near him, be it celebrities or team bosses, it has created some hilarious moments in recent times with Brundle's blasé approach to celebrities being refreshingly entertaining.

As was the case with his chats with Cara Delevigne, DJ Khaled, Ranveer Singh, and every other person who has blessed the grid walk, the chat with Machine Gun Kelly was Martin Brundle in his element.

Machine Gun Kelly & Martin Brundle in Brazil

Machine Gun Kelly, an American artist best known for losing to Eminem in a series of back and forth musical clashes, starts the chat by playing with the poppy pin on Brundle's shirt and then asking Brundle "what are you saying?" An opening 10 seconds that are a microcosm for the whole chat, it set the tone, with viewers knowing that a cringe-inducing, yet hilarious interview was on the horizon.

Brundle persists on asking Machine Gun Kelly how his career is going, but the rapper seems baffled at the question, as if it is a deep, thought-provoking question. He bluntly remarks that he doesn't think about his career. Clearly unamused, Brundle wishes him good luck with "whatever you do," a classic Brundle statement, showing once again that he doesn't care much for these type of celebrities.

Machine Gun Kelly does up the energy a tad, however, mentioning how he loves the energy of the F1 and how he was recently in a studio adjacent to driver Lewis Hamilton. He then turns the table on Brundle and asks him a question, asking him what he thinks of the music business, to which the Sky pundit answers respectfully.

With the most normal answer coming from Brundle, it all takes a sudden U-turn with Machine Gun Kelly asking Brundle to do an air guitar. The former racing driver refuses to do so as he only knows how to play piano, but a persistent MGK asks him to now play air piano instead while he plays the air guitar.

Video: Martin Brundle's grid walk in Brazil

How an honest chat about the synergy of their respective businesses has descended into Machine Gun Kelly protesting for some sort of air instrument concert is baffling, cringe-inducing, and also hilarious. Machine Gun Kelly starts to play the air guitar, but with Brundle offering no support, he tries to move on from the moment. This leads to MGK putting his thumb down to the camera and storming off disappointed. Brundle walks off and remarks how he thinks he is now off of MGK's Christmas card list.

A truly bizarre moment surprisingly instigated from the celebrity, it was yet another hilarious interaction in which a very normal, down to earth Martin Brundle is left baffled at the quirkiness, and cringe-inducing behaviours of others.

With the next Grand Prix not until the 19th of November in Las Vegas, we will have to wait just under two weeks for hopefully some more Brundle magic.