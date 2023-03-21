Sky F1 expert Martin Brundle has given his thoughts on the brewing title battle at Red Bull after Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

If we're to get a championship battle this season in F1, it's already looking as though it's going to come down to whether Perez can take the fight to his double world champion team-mate Max Verstappen.

No other car is looking particularly close to the Red Bull RB19 and, though it is an exceptionally long season, you can't really see any team making the sort of gains they'll need to make in the time available to challenge for the championship this year.

That said, then, we could be in for a one-team battle for the title and the hope, for neutrals, has to be that Checo can produce similar results to the one in Saudi Arabia, with him controlling the race well out in front and bringing home a one-two for the team - with it being the first time he has finished first with Max in second.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Martin Brundle has praised Perez for the way he kept Verstappen, recovering from P15 after a driveshaft issue in qualifying, at arm's length, and also commented on their shenanigans in the closing stages over whether the fight for victory was called off, with Max also taking the fastest lap on the final dash around the Jeddah circuit:

"Perez out front matched whatever his team-mate Verstappen could muster speed-wise and duly won the race in fine style," said Brundle.

"His fifth victory, four of which have been on street circuits - but more significantly his first victory when Max was second.

"Verstappen stole the fastest lap championship point on the final tour and that clearly annoyed Perez, who was surprised the team didn't call off the fight when they had a one-two easily in the bag and he was suffering with a longer brake pedal, and unbeknown to him, Max was feeling a vibration in his transmission.

"Team Verstappen were perhaps surprised that Perez could match their pace, and they were no doubt annoyed that it was ultimately the qualifying car issue which prevented Max setting a new record of 16 victories in 21 races."

Many will still naturally see Verstappen as a clear favourite for the championship this season but if Perez can build on this victory then perhaps we'll get a title duel between the two team-mates.

Certainly, there'll be hope among many F1 fans that that is going to be the case.