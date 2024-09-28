Southampton manager Russell Martin could lose his job this weekend if the Saints suffer defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Monday night at the Vitality Stadium, with Graham Potter lined up as a potential replacement, according to Football Insider.

The south coast side have endured a miserable start to the new Premier League campaign, acquiring just one point from their opening five matches. This draw came in disappointing fashion, with Sam Morsy denying Martin's team their first win last week by scoring a spectacular late equaliser in the encounter with Ipswich Town.

As Everton finally registered their first triumph of the season, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park this afternoon, Southampton now sit 19th, only ahead of rock bottom side Wolves on goal difference. Subsequently, the Saints' hierarchy are said to be considering Martin's future, and could pull the trigger on his dismissal on Monday night depending on the outcome of the showdown with the Cherries.

Southampton Could Sack Martin Soon

Potter is touted as a replacement

Appointed as first team manager last season despite fan backlash, Martin earned plaudits in the Championship for implementing a clear identity, with his teams looking to dominate possession and territory throughout football matches.

With a vastly superior squad to most other second division sides, the ex-Norwich City player was able to enact this style of play successfully, and won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in May.

Insistent on retaining this identity in the top flight, it has certainly failed to translate effectively. Defeats to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United mean Southampton come into Monday's game against Bournemouth in dire need of a win.

If this doesn't materialise, then Football Insider suggest Martin may face the chopping block. The report indicates that former Brighton and Chelsea manager Potter is being assessed as a potential successor to the possession-oriented manager, and that such an appointment could be in the works already.

Potter has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, and has had well-documented proposals from the likes of Ajax and Leicester City which he's said to have turned down. Having played for Southampton for a year, perhaps the potential vacancy may appeal to the tactician, although the prospect of a certain relegation fight may ultimately deter him from taking the job.

Seaman Questions Ramsdale's England Chances

The legendary keeper doesn't believe the Saints keeper will get called up

Whoever takes Southampton forward for the rest of the season has a goalkeeper of immense calibre at their disposal in Aaron Ramsdale. However, ex-Arsenal shot-stopper David Seaman has questioned Ramsdale's chances of usurping Jordan Pickford in between the sticks for the three lions whilst playing at Southampton.

Seaman believes playing in goal for the Saints doesn't stand him in good stead to be backed by Lee Carsley, and that a better move is needed in the future to assert himself in to the Irishman's mind. Ramsdale made just six Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season after being displaced by David Raya.

