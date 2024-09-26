Southampton have been dealt with a further blow to their slow Premier League start ahead of Monday's clash away at Bournemouth with Will Smallbone out of action for the trip across the south coast.

Saints have picked up just one point from their first five games upon their return to the top-flight, conceding a late equaliser against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon to maintain their winless start to the season - and with tough fixtures away at Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon, a win is imperative against the Cherries, who have made a decent start to the campaign with five wins. But their chances may be stunted with Smallbone being out injured, with the creative midfielder still being out with a hamstring injury picked up last month.

Will Smallbone Out For Bournemouth Clash

The Saints will be without their homegrown midfielder

Smallbone was injured in September, with his last game for Southampton coming at the end of August in the 3-1 loss at Brentford after being replaced by Mateus Fernandes at half-time in the clash in London.

It was thought that the Republic of Ireland international would be out until the end of the month, where he would return against Bournemouth. But ahead of the clash, Saints boss Russell Martin has stated that Smallbone is still out on the sidelines with a hamstring injury - and that he will miss the south coast derby clash. He said:

"[Will] Is still out for another week or two. Maybe on the other side of the international break or maybe the Arsenal game, but this week, no.”

With the injury healing process being delayed, that could be a huge detriment to potential results - not only against Andoni Iraola's men, but with Smallbone - who has been labelled as an 'absolute star' by his manager - also potentially missing the trip to Arsenal at the start of next month.

Smallbone Return Will be Crucial For Southampton

The midfielder is key to how Russell Martin plays

Smallbone featured in Southampton's opening two games, and started against Brentford before being hooked - as well as Ireland's home fixtures in the Nations League against England and Greece, both resulting in 2-0 home losses.

Though he's yet to see a win in any competition this season, the 24-year-old played a key part in Southampton's play-off win last season as he notched six goals and three assists from midfield in the Championship, before stepping up to the plate by scoring in the 3-0 win over West Brom in the play-off semi finals and registering the assist for Adam Armstrong's winner at Wembley against Leeds United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Smallbone had a loan spell at Stoke City in the 2022/23 season, scoring three goals in 46 Championship games

There is a clear reason as to why Martin has called him a 'real star', and having made 73 appearances for the Saints throughout his career, he will be hoping to kick on again once he's back from injury to help Saints stay in the league.

Southampton were one of the favourites to go down and without one of their best midfielders, it could be tough for them to garner a point at the Vitality Stadium - though with a favourable set of fixtures coming in November, his return could coincide with a decent run of form that would see the club have more than a fighting chance of staying in the top-flight.

Related Southampton Man Set to Join Arsenal Arsenal are set to appoint recruitment analyst Jonathan Kaye, who will join the club from Southampton.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.