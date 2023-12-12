Highlights Newcastle United could be forced to dip into the market for a new goalkeeper after their latest injury blow.

Martin Dubravka has stepped in between the sticks, but the Magpies have conceded seven goals in the two games he's played.

Newcastle are considering signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, with David De Gea and Aaron Ramsdale among the potential targets.

Newcastle United have a bit of a problem between the sticks with goalkeeper Nick Pope out injured, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on how Eddie Howe feels about Martin Dubravka as we head towards the January transfer window.

Pope went down clutching his shoulder against Manchester United earlier in December, with every Newcastle fan holding their breath waiting to hear the extent of his injury. Howe later confirmed that Pope could be out for up to four months and he expects that he will require surgery to solve the issue.

Since Pope has been watching from the sidelines, Dubvraka has stepped up to the plate, but the Magpies have conceded seven goals in the two games he's been between the sticks. With the January transfer window fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the North East club dip into the transfer market to find a replacement.

Newcastle have been linked with Pope replacements

Although Dubravka is the backup goalkeeper at St James' Park, with his sole purpose to step in when Pope is unavailable, Howe might want to sign a new number one with the England international unavailable for such an extensive period. The Magpies are looking to compete for Champions League places, so having a top-level goalkeeper is imperative. Without disrespecting the ability of Dubravka, there's a reason he's playing second fiddle to Pope and not a number one.

Now, Newcastle are being linked with moves to sign a goalkeeper with the winter window opening for business on 1st January. According to MailOnline, Howe's side are considering a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who left Old Trafford following the end of his contract in June. The Spaniard is yet to find a new club, so it could be an easy deal to get over the line. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have discussed the prospect of signing De Gea internally, but are yet to make an approach.

According to talkSPORT, another option for Newcastle could be Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, with the Magpies reportedly interested in prising him away from the Emirates Stadium. The England international has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta after the arrival of David Raya from Brentford, so a departure in the January transfer window could be possible. However, the Gunners boss might want to keep him at the club for competition, but if Ramsdale wants a place in the England squad for next summer, he might need to go and find regular game time.

Jacobs has suggested that Howe will be delighted that Dubravka is going to get an opportunity after being desperate for him to stay before he joined Manchester United on loan previously. The journalist adds that December is going to be about Dubravka proving that he's capable of being number one. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"When Dubravka moved on loan to Manchester United, Eddie Howe was the first to try and stop him. He really didn't want Dubravka to go, but he respected the player's decision. So I think Howe will be delighted that Dubravka is going to get an opportunity, even though it's bittersweet because Pope is such a big blow for Newcastle. So December is going to be about Dubravka and only Dubravka, ignoring the noise and the speculation and seeing how he does. If he does well, it will be the end of the debate, and if he doesn't do well, then Newcastle may have to reassess. But right now I don't think Aaron Ramsdale is the right fit in the short term for Newcastle and Howe has said that they've not made an approach for David De Gea, so Dubravka is going to get that game time."

Dubvraka has some tough games to prove himself

On Wednesday night, Newcastle will host AC Milan in the Champions League as they look to progress to the knockout rounds. The Magpies then play Fulham at home in the Premier League, with Marco Silva's side in fine form, scoring 10 goals in their last two games. A trip to Chelsea follows in the EFL Cup, before they face Luton Town away before Christmas.

It's the perfect opportunity for Dubravka to prove he's capable of being number one. Not only do Newcastle have some tough fixtures, but also big ones in various competitions.