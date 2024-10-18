Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has suggested that Gary Neville ‘rubbed him up the wrong way’ during their on-pitch careers - and even complained to two referees about the former Manchester United right-back’s 'illegal' throw-ins.

The English duo were fierce rivals at club level, with Keown playing for Arsenal during the peak of the club's powers – and hostilities trickled into their duties for England, too.

Regularly clashing in mammoth Premier League fixtures, their most infamous clash came during the Gunners’ Invincibles’ season when Ruud van Nistelrooy was surrounded by Arsenal players – Keown included – after missing an all-crucial penalty.

Neville Rubbed Keown ‘Up the Wrong Way’

‘He was like a union shop steward’

Writing in his Mail Online column, Keown revealed an extract from his yet-to-be-released book ‘On The Edge: The Autobiography’, admitting that Neville was a bit of an irritant during their respective playing days.

Recalling a story of when they were both on international duty for the Three Lions, the three-time Premier League champion wrote: "Gary did rub me up the wrong way with small things. When we travelled abroad with England, there was no assigned seating on the plane and Gary was always first on so he could take the seat right at the front with the extra leg room, even though he was far from being the tallest.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keown played alongside Neville on 14 different occasions for England.

He also called the Manchester United defender-turned-pundit a ‘union stop steward’ as he referenced how he’d be Sir Alex Ferguson’s message carrier when it came to landing in either London or Manchester, their respective homes, on the way back from representing England.

“When it came to the dispute about whether we were going to land in London or Manchester, you can bet Gary was having his say on Fergie’s behalf. He was like a union shop steward.”

Keown: Neville Deployed ‘Cheating’ Tactics at Throw-Ins

Ex-Arsenal recently got clarification on Neville’s technique

Continuing on Neville, Keown suggested the Class of ’92 member had cheated throughout his career when it came to taking a throw-in. He said: “On the pitch, whenever we played United, I would seek out the referee and point out that Gary was taking an illegal throw-in, with one hand behind the ball and the other to the side, rather than one on each side.

It still irks Keown to this day. So much so that he insisted that he recently quizzed two former officials over the set-in-stone laws regarding thrown-ins.

“It drove me mad and I recently asked two top former referees for their interpretation of the throw-in law to see if he had been cheating all those years. One said yes and the other no, so maybe I should just get over it.”

Neville, considered to be one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, once approached Keown, according to the latter’s recollection, about the person who had been complaining about his throw-ins. The ex-Arsenal man lied and said that he had no idea.