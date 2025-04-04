Martin Keown is considered one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history. Throughout his career with Everton and Arsenal, he was a menace in the heart of defence and there weren't many strikers in the world who were able to get the better of him on the football pitch. He won 10 trophies during his time with the Gunners and was even named their Player of the Year during the 1995/96 season.

Still, he did come across some footballers every once in a while who he found it hard to deal with. In fact, during a Q&A with Daily Mail back in 2019, he was asked to name the forward that he found it toughest to play against and he went on to pick someone he'd battled against at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, Teddy Sheringham.

Keown Called Teddy Sheringham His Toughest Opponent

The forward played for Arsenal's two biggest rivals

During his career as a footballer, Keown came up against some of the best forwards in the world. He regularly battled against the likes of Alan Shearer, Andy Cole and Eric Cantona in the Premier League, but it was another striker that he named as his toughest opponent. He picked Sheringham, who made a name for himself at Arsenal's two biggest rivals, Tottenham and United. Speaking about the English striker, he said: