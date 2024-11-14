The Premier League has, and always will, boast some of the greatest centre-backs on the planet. From the old guard – Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Tony Adams – to the current crop, there has rarely been a shortage of talent in that position, has there?

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has been the poster boy of central defenders in the English top flight since joining the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, having won everything there is to win at club level under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship.

According to the opinion of Arsenal legend Martin Keown, however, the imposing Dutchman is not among the five best centre-backs in the division. Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Keown ran through - in order - his top five central defenders in the top division.

5. Wesley Fofana, Chelsea

Admittedly, thanks to his long-term absence on the sidelines, Chelsea fans have not seen the best of former Leicester City star Wesley Fofana since his £75 million-worth move in the summer of 2022.

"He's starting to now fulfil that potential when he went to Chelsea for huge amounts of money [£75million]. I think Fofana deserves a shoutout for his performances."

Labelling him a ‘wonderful talent’, Oxford-born Keown praised him for his ability to smother opponents and travel with the ball – which are two key aspects of modern defending.

"When I first saw him for play for Leicester, Fofana, I thought, 'What a wonderful talent.' Quick, he smothers his opponents, gets around them, [he's] good with the ball, likes to travel out with it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fofana has kept just 10 clean sheets - and won 25 times - in 62 appearances in the Premier League.

4. Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur

Revered by the north London-based outfit for his innate speed and defensive capabilities, Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has sharply emerged as one of the best central defenders this season – that’s in Keown’s opinion, at least.

"A word here for Spurs, Van de Ven is another player that I really think has caught the eye,” he claimed. “I think he has to be in the mix as one of the best central defenders we've seen this this season.”

Referencing his lightning quick pace, Keown did question whether Ange Postecoglou and his entourage could adjust their system to prevent him getting into fifth gear so often.

"His pace, I would question why does he have to use that pace so often? He's pulling his hamstring, so maybe they could adjust a little bit for him, but he's really caught the eye."

3. John Stones, Manchester City

Close

As things stand, John Stones is not at the forefront of Pep Guardiola’s mind, with the Catalan boss having a plethora of options at his disposal including – but not exclusive to – Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias ahead of him in his pecking order.

"John Stones is a player that is showing me more now how important he is to Man City,” he stated.

Stones is one of the highest-paid English footballers in 2024 and, citing his leadership qualities, Keown has suggested that his knack of scoring last-minute winners is invaluable to the reigning Premier League champions and their aspirations going forwards.

"The way that he plays, he's a leader, the goals that he's scoring at vital moments for his club. They've fallen away a little bit, but that's certainly not his fault."

2. William Saliba, Arsenal