Martin Keown has revealed that the entire world has been pronouncing his surname wrong for the last 40 years and has explained how we're actually supposed to say it. The former defender made a name for himself in the top flight of English football and became a legend at Arsenal throughout his career. Across two stints with the Gunners, as well as time at the likes of Aston Villa and Everton, he was one of the best centre-backs in the country and had a fine career with the Three Lions national team too.

Considered one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history, Keown is a name that's been uttered time and time again over the decades. Well, it turns out it hasn't been said correctly. The now 58-year-old has revealed how everyone has been pronouncing his surname incorrectly throughout his career and has shared the right pronunciation.

It Should Be Pronounced 'Key-owen'

The former Arsenal man revealed as much

During an appearance on HaytersTV, the topic of Keown's last name was brought up and it was revealed that the correct pronunciation would actually be 'Key-owen'. After admitting as such, the ex-defender revealed his dad had worked hard trying to get people to say it properly over the years, but he himself had given up. In quotes shared via the Mirror, he said:

"Key-owen is the pronunciation. My father worked hard [to tell people] and I kind of gave up on it because it was so difficult to get people to say the word. The Irish just say it. It just rolls off the tongue as it's part of their dialect."

These days, Keown works as a pundit for TNT Sports and talkSPORT and is considered one of the premier voices when it comes to discussing his former team Arsenal. Only time will tell whether the world pays attention to this revelation or whether we can expect to hear the defender's name once again pronounced incorrectly.