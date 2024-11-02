Martin Keown has revealed that Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard will return to action in midweek when the Gunners travel to Italy to face Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Odegaard has been out since mid-September, after sustaining an ankle injury during a game against Austria for Norway. The playmaker collided with Christoph Baumgarnter in an unfortunate incident, and has missed several key games for Mikel Arteta's side, including trips to the Etihad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as a home game against Liverpool.

The North Londoners' form has dipped in the absence of their captain, and thus it'll be a huge boost for Arteta's men that his return now appears to be imminent.

Keown: Odegaard to Return For Inter Game

He's missed two months

Since Odegaard sustained his injury on international duty, Arsenal have suffered defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Newcastle, as well as being held by Manchester City and Liverpool. As a result, the Gunners sit five points behind leaders City, a gap that could increase to eight by the end of Saturday.

Without the 25-year-old, Arteta's side have lacked creativity and attacking ideas. Having scored eight goals and registered ten assists in the Premier League last season, Odegaard is clearly of paramount importance to the title challengers.

However, it appears his return is imminent, with former Arsenal defender and now pundit Keown revealing on TNT Sports' broadcast of the North Londoners defeat to Newcastle that he's in contention to feature in midweek:

“At the moment the key player in all of that is Odegaard. He was making it work, making it tick. Without him in the team they can’t find those pockets. Saka is not as effective, Martinelli is not finding space. So it’s difficult and he can’t come back quick enough. I’m told, somebody in my ear is telling me he’s back for Wednesday [vs Inter], and that’s great news for Arsenal.”

It was reported prior to last month's clash with Bournemouth that Odegaard was in the latter stages of his rehabilitation, and many would've hoped he'd have played some role in recent matches. However, returning to face Inter in a crucial Champions League game is timely, given Arsenal's dismal defeat to Newcastle today, that they must respond quickly to.

Odegaard's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.18 Expected Assists Per 90 0.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.97 Progressive Passes Per 90 10

All statistics via FBref - correct as of 02/11/2024