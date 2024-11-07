Martin Keown claimed that the handball rule in Europe was "ruining the game" as Arsenal were on the receiving end of a controversial call against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night. In the end, it was this rule that punished the Gunners, as Inter Milan edged through to a 1-0 victory via a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty just before halftime.

The defeat meant Mikel Arteta and Co remained without a single point on the road in the Champions League this season. But for many onlookers, this was the least of their concerns. Instead, the manner in which they lost called attention yet again to the letter of the law, as Mikel Merino was unfairly adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Inter delivered a free-kick into the box, and the ball was flicked on toward Merino, who attempted to block it but saw it deflect off his arm. The Spaniard was only a few yards away from Mehdi Taremi, who had nudged the ball forward, leading many to believe that the close range might work in his favour. This wasn't the case, and former Gunners defender Keown has pinpointed the decision as a reason to believe football is being ruined.

Martin Keown Slams Decision After Controversial Handball

The inconsistency among refereeing across different competitions has infuriated the 58-year-old

Keown, who played for Arsenal across two stints that spanned 13 years, bemoaned the different interpretations across Europe with the Premier League applying slightly different rules to the Champions League. The English top flight has a higher bar for giving penalties and the ex-defender was unhappy with the decision - which ultimately decided the game. He said on TNT Sports:

"Is the arm in an unnatural position? And it isn't. I mean I don't know who determines that, VAR is never going to intervene, and then we have this debate again. I think it is ruining our game - it certainly ruined Arsenal's half-time team talk. I think they're hard done by there."

"It is unfortunate that the rules are different in different competitions," Rio Ferdinand added. "I think that is the confusing thing, not only for players but for fans and pundits." Fellow TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist was in agreement with the duo, and said a major rule change to handball laws is required. He added:

"The law has to change and the word 'deliberate' has to come back into it."

Mikel Arteta Claims Arsenal Should Have Had A Penalty

The Spaniard feels hard done by after another loss in the Champions League

In the Premier League, referees consider mitigating factors when deciding whether to penalise a handball. These include the player's proximity to the ball, whether the player's arm is used to support their body while falling and whether the player deflects or plays the ball onto their own arms, and so it's unlikely the decision would have been given if it were to happen this coming weekend when the Gunners face Chelsea.

Nonetheless, it wasn't the only decision that wouldn't have been the only key refereeing decision replayed over and over in Arteta's head following yet another points failure. The Italian side was perhaps a little fortunate to not have given away a penalty earlier in the contest, with Merino once again in the thick of the action when Yann Sommer jumped up and attempted to punch a cross from Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli to safety.

The Swiss international goalkeeper missed the ball and instead made contact with Merino, who got his head to the ball first. Yet, Istvan Kovacs did not deem the incident worthy of a penalty and VAR shared the same view. Arteta was understandably enraged by the lack of a penalty.

"I feel like we were very harshly done tonight," Arteta told TNT Sports. He went on to suggest it was 'obviously' a foul, and described the incident as Sommer "punching him [Merino] in the head."