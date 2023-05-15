Martin Keown has gone on an astonishing rant about Sky Sports commentators Gary Neville and Martin Tyler.

Keown, appearing live on talkSPORT radio, slammed the pair for being anti-Arsenal following their 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten at home to Brighton to almost certainly end their title ambitions. The Gunners are now four points behind Man City having played a game more.

Spare a thought for Arsenal fans this Monday morning.

They've seen their side lead the Premier League table for almost the entire season but only to fall at the final hurdle during a poor run of form.

It's only natural that some of them aren't exactly in the greatest mood right now.

Keown's astonishing talkSPORT rant

And that includes club legend, Keown.

The former Arsenal defender directed his anger at the Sky Sports commentary team in a quite extraordinary rant.

“How biased the Sky Sports commentary team is? It is frightening,” he told Jim White and Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

“Martin Tyler is a great professional, but he cannot hide that it hurts him that Arsenal might win a game of football.

“Honestly, we know [Gary] Neville has a problem, he is almost apologising.

“‘Have I lost my mind? We should be sending Martinelli off’? Not at all, you go with your instinct.

“So, there we are, it is a poke in the eye to a commentator. I should be more respectful, Martin is a great commentator, but please, Sky, don’t put him on the Arsenal games anymore. It is a really hard listen.”

Keown continued: “We talked about it off air and certain people were pushing me to say it. I didn’t really want to come here with that.”

White said: “Nobody pushed you to say it.”

Jordan added: “You lassoed me out there asking about Martin Tyler and Gary Neville.”

“Tell me then, get the Arsenal fans as they’ve got to listen to it. There’s only 60,000 in the stadium but there’s millions of us listening at home," Keown said.

White: “So you think he’s anti-Arsenal?”

Keown replied: “Yes I do, let’s get it out there.”

We look forward to Neville's reply...

What did Gary Neville say about Arsenal?

Neville - who has regularly predicted Arsenal wouldn't go on to win the title - actually tweeted about the club's collapse on Monday morning. He shared an image of the Premier League table after Gameweek 29 with Arsenal eight points clear and wrote: "Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause.

"These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won 9pts from a possible 21. All the characteristics of it being too much have appeared. Loss of form,giving up leads,energy and legs going,making unforced errors not seen earlier in the season, young players becoming tense and losing their freedom of expression and others showing too much emotion when calmness is needed. I understand why we want to use less emotive language in 2023.

"However in a high performance environment and at elite level we must still recognise when pressure has taken its toll. That league table below was only 7 games and 5 weeks ago. I hope these Arsenal players are there again one day(if it’s not United) and can see it through."