Key Takeaways Steven Gerrard has been backed to return to Premier League management by a former international teammate.

The Liverpool legend has faced calls to resign after hitting poor form in Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard previously managed Rangers and Aston Villa to mixed success.

As a player, few ever came close to reaching the level Steven Gerrard achieved for Liverpool. The all-action midfielder was a truly one-of-a-kind talent who could defend like his life depended on it, play a pass that could split open the opposition, and score thunderous goals from just about anywhere on the pitch.

His skill and leadership qualities as captain made him an obvious choice to lead the next generation of English managers. Over the years, however, that vision has gradually turned into a nightmare. Success in his first managerial job at Rangers saw him win the Scottish Premiership and complete an unbeaten season, before being snapped up by Aston Villa. Had he succeeded in the Midlands, a dream job at Anfield might have been within reach. Instead, he floundered in the Premier League and was replaced by the far more successful Unai Emery.

Now, Gerrard is struggling and on the verge of being sacked by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The 44-year-old has yet to endear himself to supporters and has not impressed tactically either. A return to English football seems a distant prospect, but his former international teammate Martin Keown believes he deserves another shot despite his apparent shortcomings.

Keown Backs Gerrard For Premier League Return

The former defender believes that the Liverpool legend deserves another shot

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gerrard's recent struggles in the Middle East became a topic of discussion among Jim White, Simon Jordan, and Keown. The former Arsenal and Everton man was quick to leap to the defence of his former England teammate, suggesting that Gerrard deserves another shot at the big time despite not proving his worth in Saudi Arabia:

"So obviously Rangers, he did very well. Went to Villa and it was a huge disappointment. I had high hopes for Steven Gerrard to become a top manager. I think he's due another chance, when he comes back to the UK. "I just felt that there was an empathy with him. There's an understanding of the game. He wants to be a manager so desperately. He's put in the hard miles. I know you're getting paid an absolute fortune, it's the other side of the world. He wants it to work."

In another world, the ex-Liverpool talisman could have been in a high-profile job as we speak, as Keown pointed out: "He looked like he was destined along with Frank Lampard. We were recently looking for an England manager. I think if those two would have trained on and done what we expected them to do, then they probably would be managing their country right now."

"But the other side of the coin is he could well lose his job now in Saudi Arabia. He has to decide what he wants next and how ambitious he is and how much he believes in himself."

In the early stages of his career, it seemed as though Steven Gerrard was destined to eventually take the hot seat at Liverpool in a full-circle moment. Gerrard himself admitted this was his dream job when speaking to The Athletic back in 2020. His love affair with the football club continues to this day, as he revealed that he schedules Al-Ettifaq training to take place late at night so he can watch the Reds in action. Decisions like that have partly led to fans in Saudi Arabia turning their backs on him as results continue to suffer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerrard has won just 36.2% of his 47 games in charge of Al-Ettifaq.

Related 13 Best English Managers in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Following criticism of the FA for hiring a foreign coach to lead the England national team, the 13 best English managers have been ranked.

Steven Gerrard's Managerial Career So Far

The 44-year-old became a champion in Scotland

Having been handed the opportunity to work as a coach and youth team manager at his boyhood club, Gerrard's first foray into senior management came in 2018, when he took charge of Scottish club Rangers. He revitalised the team, breaking Celtic's long-standing dominance by guiding Rangers to their first league title in a decade in the 2020-21 season. Under his leadership, Rangers went unbeaten in the league, demonstrating tactical discipline and defensive solidity, earning him significant recognition as a promising young manager.

In 2021, Gerrard moved to the English Premier League to manage Aston Villa. Although his tenure started well, bringing structure and energy to Villa’s game, he struggled to achieve consistent results and would eventually be sacked less than a year into his tenure.

Related How England's 'Golden Generation' are performing as managers Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City boss but he's not the only one to be struggling...

In 2023, Gerrard took on a new challenge, managing Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. In doing so, the 44-year-old became one of the highest-paid managers in world football and led the side to a sixth-place finish in his debut campaign. Poor results have seen them slip down the standings this current term and have led to increasing calls for Gerrard to be let go.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 04/11/2024