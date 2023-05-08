Arsenal kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 2-0 win away at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon - and Gunners' captain Martin Odegaard marked the crucial victory by celebrating with the travelling support in a pretty unique way.

The 24-year-old Norwegian set his side on the way to all three points at St. James' Park when he broke the deadlock after 14 minutes with a delightful strike.

It was Odegaard's 15th Premier League goal of the campaign, meaning that he is now level with Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal's top league goalscorer this term.

Mikel Arteta's men delivered an accomplished performance as they turned back the challenge of a spirited Newcastle side, with the win essentially being secured when Fabian Schar put through his own net 19 minutes from time.

You could see the significance of the result for Arsenal's players at the full-time whistle. While they might now be underdogs in the race for the title, there's still clearly a belief that they can overtake Man City at the top of the tree by the end of the season.

Arsenal's travelling supporters were in fine voice throughout their trip to the North East and Odegaard made time to thank one fan by answering their FaceTime call on the train back from the game.

As soon as the rest of the carriage realised that their skipper was on FaceTime, they exploded into song, serenading him with chants.

You can check out some fan footage of their reaction below.

Video: Train packed with Arsenal fans goes wild when they learn Martin Odegaard is on FaceTime with them

Odegaard was beaming during call with fans

A photo taken on the train appears to show Odegaard with a beaming smile on his face, proving just what the result - and the fans' support - meant to him.

It was only last month that the north London club was being blasted for the lack of attention that the first-team squad appeared to pay to a young mascot in a video that quickly went viral.

Although the girl's family later clarified that this was not the case, the footage didn't do Arsenal's image any favours.

Given that recent history, it's great to see Odegaard interacting with supporters like this.

Of course, the fan involved in this latest clip had to know Odegaard in some capacity in order to have his contact details. However, the fact that the Gunners' midfielder took the call and stayed online to acknowledge the appreciation of the fans is a pretty classy move.

For the Arsenal supporters who were lucky enough to be close by during the call, it's a train journey they won't soon forget.