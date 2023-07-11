Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard could be the next player to commit his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, and Paul Brown has provided an update on his contract situation, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners recently announced new deals for Reiss Nelson, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal contract news - Martin Odegaard

Odegaard signed for Arsenal from Real Madrid back in 2021 for a fee of £30m, according to Sky Sports.

As per Transfermarkt, the Norwegian has a contract with the north London club until 2025, but Mikel Arteta and his team have been focusing heavily on securing players to long-term deals.

As mentioned, Nelson, Saliba, and Saka have all committed to the club for an extended period within the last few weeks.

The Arsenal skipper was recently questioned about his contract situation, and he insisted there's no rush to get anything done.

He said: "I'm very happy at Arsenal and I hope to stay here for a long time. Let's see on contract situation after the summer. I didn't speak to Arsenal, it's not on me honestly; no rush, my contract is still long."

Understandably, with a few years remaining on his deal, an extension isn't an immediate priority for Odegaard, but the Gunners clearly see offering new contracts to their current stars as important as making new signings.

What has Brown said about Odegaard?

Brown has suggested that both Arsenal and Odegaard expect the latter to stay at the Emirates for a long time.

However, he doesn't expect anything to be announced soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think both sides see Martin Odegaard staying there for a long time. He feels like a key part of that team. He's been given a lot of extra responsibility, and he's really thrived on it, I think.

"I don't think we're likely to see a new contract announced any time soon, but there definitely will be talks taking place about it."

What's next for Arsenal?

Completing deals for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber will be the priority for the Gunners at the time of writing.

Arteta's side could then move on to offloading some of their players, but there's no doubt they are still in the market for reinforcements.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will make another midfield signing after Rice, with Thomas Partey expected to leave the Emirates.

The Premier League club could also look to target a forward in order to provide some competition for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side of attack.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is a player previously of interest to Arsenal, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sheth believes that they could reignite their interest this summer - signing a right-winger was a priority area in January.

After falling short of the Premier League title, missing out on handling the trophy to Manchester City, Arteta will need to bring in reinforcements to continue going toe-to-toe with his former colleague Pep Guardiola.