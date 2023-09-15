Highlights Arsenal are optimistic about signing a new contract with midfielder Martin Odegaard, who has become a key player for the team.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has been in talks over a new contract, and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has provided an update on the situation.

The Norwegian international has become a key player since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal news - Martin Odegaard

Odegaard signed for Arsenal for a fee of around £30m back in 2021. The 24-year-old previously spent some time on loan in north London, before making the move permanent from Real Madrid.

Odegaard swiftly became a key player under Mikel Arteta, and has already played 110 times for the Gunners, scoring 26 and providing 15 assists in the process. Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the summer that Arsenal and Odegaard were set to hold talks regarding a new contract, and it's no surprise that they're looking to tie him down already.

Speaking on his future, Odegaard recently revealed that he wants to stay at the club for a long time when asked about a potential new contract.

"I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus."

It's no surprise that Arsenal are pushing to get this one done, considering how much of a key player Odegaard has become for them in recent years. The former Real Sociedad loanee has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, considering he leads Arteta's side out every week at such a young age.

Youngest Premier League Captains Age Reece James (1st) 23 Martin Odegaard (2nd) 24 Max Kilman (3rd) 26 Joe Worrall (4th) 26 John McGinn 28 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Arsenal are very optimistic on Odegaard - Ben Jacobs

Odegaard, from the outside looking in, has very little reason to be considering a departure from the north London club in the near future. At the age of 24, Odegaard is already a regular starter and currently captains Arteta's side. The Gunners were willing to give him a chance after multiple loan spells away from Real Madrid over the years before he moved to England permanently.

Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal are optimistic about getting this deal done. The journalist adds that he does expect Odegaard to sign a new deal and talks are now moving fast. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Arsenal are very optimistic on Odegaard and I think that Odegaard will end up signing a new deal because his existing one at about £115k-a-week expires in 2025. Arsenal have been great with the contracts that they did last season, and Odegaard is now kind of next in line. What he said during the international break is he was fully focused on representing his country and now he returns talks will continue and I think that they're moving relatively fast. Arsenal are not particularly concerned on this one, simply because it's not expiring in 2024, it's expiring in 2025. But this is part of Arsenal's plan to not just have brought in additions like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice and the now injured Jurrien Timber, but to build those foundations with players that they consider to be the spine and the core of their team and Odegaard is definitely one of them."

It sounds like all parties involved are willing to get a new contract signed, sealed and delivered. However, considering how much of a key player he's become in the side, Odegaard and his team will want to ensure he is being rewarded adequately. As per Spotrac, a host of players are earning more than Odegaard in this current Arsenal team.

Do Arsenal need to give Odegaard a new contract?

Even though Odegaard still has two years left on his current deal, situations change every single year. If a new contract gets pushed to the side for this season for various reasons, before you know it, he has one year left and the panic begins. As per the MailOnline, Paris Saint-Germain were plotting a shock move to try and sign Odegaard, so you'd imagine they will desperately be looking to pounce if a new contract doesn't get finalised soon.

As a result, the north London club will be hoping to finalise talks as soon as possible, as they simply can't afford to lose a player of Odegaard's calibre and influence on the dressing room.