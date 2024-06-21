Highlights Arsenal reportedly in talks to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Williams has already impressed in the Euros with a blistering display against defending champions Italy.

Possible link-up with captain Martin Odegaard could strengthen Arsenal's attack in 2024-25.

Arsenal have come tantalisingly close to winning the Premier League over the last two seasons. While many Gunners fans have called for the club to bring in an out-and-out striker, there have been rumours that the club have been in touch with Athletic Bilbao on the availability of Spain winger Nico Williams, with GIVEMESPORT reporting on this possible transfer and Arsenal having already held talks with his agent.

Although it's rumoured that the Spaniard would prefer a transfer to Barcelona, his potential move to North London is an exciting prospect for Arsenal fans given his performances for Spain so far in the European Championships, particularly against Italy, where his pace and directness towards goal were very effective. So, how good a signing would he be for the Gunners?

Winger Has Pace to Burn

Williams was electrfying for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024

Williams gave the Italian fullback Giovanni Di Lorenzo a torrid evening in Gelsenkirchen, turning him inside out on multiple occasions and crashing a long range strike against the crossbar. If it is possible to get thrashed 1-0, Italy did so, with Williams providing much of the beating from the left flank. It was his direct play that resulted in Riccardo Calafiori's own goal, with GIVEMESPORT awarding him the player of the match for his ability to take a game by the scruff of its neck. Arsenal fans could no doubt imagine Williams being found by Martin Odegaard's quarter-back-like through balls, as unlike so many pacey wide players, Williams has no shortage of end product.

According to the Premier League statistics, no player in the English top flight played more through balls last season than Arsenal skipper Odegaard. With 39 through balls in the 2023/24 season, the Norweigian was ahead of the nearest by nine through balls, with Bruno Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta producing 30 each. Odegaard is no slouch when it comes to finding such passes either. If that speed of thought was complemented by Williams's pace and power, Arsenal may have found their missing piece to the jigsaw to winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

In the New Year, Odegaard began dropping deeper, drawing in his markers and creating more space for team mates ahead of the ball, as reported by the Premier League. It's unlikely any Premier League defenders would want Odegaard feeding a player of Nico Williams's caliber with the ball at his feet and space ahead of him, not if Williams's performance in the Euros so far is anything to go by.

Williams' Release Clause Puts Arsenal on Alert

Arteta eyeing move for winger

Williams too, has some impressive numbers from last season in an Athletic Bilbao shirt. His 37 appearances resulted in eight goals and 19 assists, although nobody got more assists than Williams's total of 14 in La Liga last season. So it doesn't take a genius to see that Odegaard's ability to see a through ball and Williams's recent proven record of scoring and creating goals could be a match made in heaven for Arsenal, giving them the ability to counter-attack with devastation if they were in games where they weren't dominating possession. The Arsenal skipper has done this on a number of occasions for Bukayo Saka. Having another pacey and capable outlet would only make Arsenal more dangerous, as well as reducing the, at times, over reliance on the young English winger.

Of course, as is always the way with an international tournament, there is a high likelihood that Williams's worth in the transfer market will be increased. He's already performed well in the group stages, and a group which is most probably the most competitive in the tournament given his two matches so far have been against Croatia and Italy, in which Spain have scored a combined five goals and conceded none. However, it was reported by The Athletic that Williams has a €55m release clause, which has also alerted Chelsea to his availability.

Nico Williams Stats: 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

It feels very much as if Williams is finding his rhythm. At 21 years of age, this is already the third season in a row he has played more than 30 league games in a season, demonstrating that he has the stamina as well as the ability to compete regularly at the highest level. Arsenal would do well to move for him and do so quickly.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.