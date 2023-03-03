Martin Odegaard is so good at reading the game that a company was forced to change the design of their product after he tried it.

The Arsenal captain has apparently mastered the art of scanning to the point that even technology struggles to keep up with him at times.

Geir Jordet, the founder of VR football app 'Be Your Best' that's used by players to improve their vision, decision-making and cognitive skills, reached out to the Norwegian to get him to test it for them a few months ago.

The virtual reality software recreates various scenarios from real-life games, which allows players to perfect their craft so they aren't looking at the wrong moments.

It tracks the amount of times they scan the environment, when they check their surroundings, and the decisions they make as a result.

However, Odegaard soon encountered a problem, according to its chief executive Andreas Olsen.

Olsen, who has worked in the tech industry for many years, said he was very polite in terms of his response.

And he revealed that they made a change to the settings in game after listening to his feedback.

"When he used it, one of the product development features added as a result was because he mentioned that he wanted to have a higher difficulty," he said to Sky Sports.

"He was very humble and respectful when doing the scenarios but instead of wanting it set at 100 per cent speed, he asked if he could do it at 120 per cent.

"Now we have a slider where you take the speed up or down based on the actual speed of the scenario."

WATCH: Martin Odegaard's vision is unmatched

Check out the video below...

Odegaard, 23, has unsurprisingly earned rave reviews for his performances this season, with Mikel Arteta's side currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

He has even been compared to snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan for his supernatural vision on the ball.

That is the verdict of Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, who claims that no one else is able to read the game like he does.

He previously said: "When you talk about people seeing pictures, Martin Odegaard knows what he is doing before this ball comes he knows what he's doing and Martinelli knows what he is doing and he's away.

"He is running with pace full pelt with the ball.

"That is Ronnie O'Sullivan in football, he's looking at the pots and that is what Martin Odegaard does. A lot of people don't see that pass, he is probably the only player on the pitch who sees that."