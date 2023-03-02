Martin Odegaard's skill to bamboozle Alex Iwobi in Arsenal 4-0 Everton was so crazy it's gone viral.

Arsenal demolished Everton in their Premier League clash at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners were looking to avenge their defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last month.

And they did just that as they emerged comfortable 4-0 victors.

Arsenal started slowly but the floodgates opened when Bukayo Saka netted the opener in the 40th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli doubled Arsenal's lead shortly after to give the home side a two-goal lead going into half-time.

Martin Odegaard netted Arsenal's third, before Martinelli bagged his second with 10 minutes remaining.

There were no further goals as Arsenal bagged all three points.

Martin Odegaard's crazy skill in Arsenal 4-0 Everton goes viral

Odegaard was superb on the evening.

Not only did Arsenal's skipper get on the scoresheet - he also went viral after bamboozling Alex Iwobi with a crazy skill.

The ball was up for grabs in the middle of the park and both Iwobi and Odegaard slid in an attempt to win the ball.

Odegaard got their first and, as he was getting to his feet, he produced a brilliant touch to take the ball away from Iwobi.

The Nigerian was left completely bamboozled as Odegaard calmly retained possession.

A video of the moment, posted by Twitter user @filiphennig_, has gone viral, attracting over 2.5k retweets and 10k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

Just majestic from Odegaard. He really is a magician with the ball at his feet.

Arsenal extend lead at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal have now gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta expressed his delight in his interview after the match.

"Once we scored the first goal, the game unlocked," Arteta said, per the Mirror. "We needed a magic moment and Bukayo produced that. After that we grew and deserved to win the game.

"With the way they play, direct, second balls, a small lead isn't enough. We played really well in the second half and could have scored more. I am delighted when I see the team play the way we want to.

"It's a statement that we're here and want to continue to do this."

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Bournemouth to north London.

