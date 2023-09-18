Highlights Martin Odegaard, Arsenal's midfielder and captain, has a new chant sung by the away fans at Goodison Park, which quickly became popular.

Odegaard has been in superb form for Arsenal since joining the club permanently, and he was instrumental in their recent 1-0 win against Everton.

There are speculations that Arsenal will offer Odegaard a new, lucrative contract as a reward for his excellent performances, and they are confident he will sign it.

Martin Odegaard, the midfielder and captain of Arsenal, was serenaded at Goodison Park yesterday afternoon with a new chant from the away fans which quite quickly took over the concourse. Be warned, though, if you do listen to this chant, be prepared to have it in your head for the rest of the day and be prepared to be singing it for quite some time, it's a banger!

Want to know what the lyrics are for the new chant? Of course you do, especially if you're a match going Arsenal fan, or just one of those people who love randomly blasting out football chants. Well fear not, we've got you sorted! Below you can see the lyrics to the chant, and using the video further down the article, you can listen to the tune it's sung to!

Martin Odegaard's new chant lyrics

Been dreaming all day,

Of our number 8,

Martin Odegaard - Oi Oi Oi,

When he’s on the ball,

He’s f****** magical,

Martin Odegaard - Oi Oi Oi”

Of course, it wouldn't be a football chant if a familiar reprise of “Oi Oi Oi” wasn't added to the lyrics.

Martin Odegaard has been on fire for Arsenal

Let's be honest, it was about time the Arsenal faithful had an elite chant for their Norwegian maestro. He's been simply superb for them ever since joining the club on a permanent basis from Real Madrid back in August 2021. In fact, he was one of their best players last season in a campaign which resulted in them nearly lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004!

Odegaard was at his brilliant best once again against Everton on Sunday afternoon, spearheading his side's 1-0 win over Sean Dyche's men thanks to a Leandro Trossard second half strike. In fact, the skipper was involved in the build-up to the goal as his delicate pass found Bukayo Saka, who managed to pull it back to the Belgian who beautifully steered and guided the ball into the far corner beyond a helpless Jordan Pickford. It may not have been an assist for Odegaard, but he was instrumental in the build-up, as he usually is for Mikel Arteta's side.

So far this season, Odegaard has scored two goals in the five matches played, one from the penalty spot away at Crystal Palace, the only goal of the game, and then one against Manchester United, the equaliser in their 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium just before the international break.

Odegaard being so instrumental in how Arsenal play has led to speculation that the club are looking to tie him down to a new, long-term contract. It's well reported that the Norway international is very happy with life in north London and isn't even remotely considering leaving, but as a reward for his top tier performances, the club want to offer him a longer, more lucrative deal.

Video: Arsenal fans' new chant for Martin Odegaard

It's expected the new deal will be signed and announced in the coming months, but the club are 100% confident that it will get done, and it's only a matter of time. Odegaard would be the next in line to commit his long-term future to the club, following the likes of Saka, William Saliba, and Aaron Ramsdale, all who put pen to paper over the summer.

Martin Odegaard's Premier League stats Appearances 92 Goals 25 Assists 13 Wins 58 Losses 21

It's safe to say the Arsenal fans are loving life right now. The team are winning, their best players are happy, and their captain now has a catchy new chant to be sung every week! Up next for them is their return to the Champions League as they host PSV Eindhoven. The good times just keep on coming at the Emirates Stadium.