Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has been spotted on crutches after picking up an injury on international duty with Norway.

With a large portion of the Arsenal squad jetting off to link up with their national sides, Mikel Arteta will have been sweating as he hopes that his players return unscathed. Unfortunately for him, it's not gone to plan so far, with Odegaard picking up an injury to his ankle on Monday evening.

Odegaard Spotted on Crutches

The Arsenal midfielder is injured

Odegaard limped off the pitch during Norway's latest game, with manager Stale Solbakken confirming that it could be a bad injury...

"It looked bad in the dressing room too. He didn't have the nerve to continue. It is not certain that Arteta will call me tonight and praise me."

The morning after, Norweigian outlet VG have shown photos of Odegaard boarding a private flight as he seemingly heads back to England, but the Arsenal midfielder is spotted using crutches.

2023/24 Premier League Performance Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 10 Wins 26

It's a concerning situation for the north London outfit as they prepare to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Odegaard joins the likes of Mikel Merino on the treatment table, but it's unclear at the moment whether the Norwegian midfielder is going to be fit to play against Spurs. With Declan Rice suspended due to his red card last time out, it will be a devastating blow for the Gunners if Odegaard is ruled out.

Arteta won't be happy with how the international break has gone for his side. Odegaard isn't the only player to have picked up an injury during his time away with his country as Riccardo Calafiori was also sent back to England for testing. The Italian defender missed their second game of the break, so it will be interesting to see whether he's fit enough to face Tottenham.

The Arsenal boss now has a decision to make in the middle of the park due to Odegaard's potential absence and Rice's suspension. Thomas Partey will likely line up in the centre of the pitch, while Jorginho could come into the starting XI. Kai Havertz has flourished in attack of late, but the German attacker may have to drop into a deeper role.

Arsenal Could Move for Alexander Isak

Newcastle want to offer a new deal

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Newcastle United are planning to offer a new contract to Alexander Isak and are happy to include a release clause. It's understood that Arsenal could head to the negotiating table in 2025 as the Magpies are no closer to reaching an agreement with the Swedish striker.

Isak is currently happy at St James' Park and Newcastle aren't concerned by the fact that they have so far been unable to extend his deal at the club.