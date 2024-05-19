Highlights Martin Odegaard gave a passionate speech to Arsenal fans after the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title.

Manchester City's win against West Ham meant Mikel Arteta's men defeating Everton wasn't enough to achieve league glory.

Odegaard has vowed to come back stronger in the next season after seeing improvement from the 2022-23 campaign.

Martin Odegaard gave a passionate speech to the Arsenal supporters after their 2-1 win against Everton wasn't enough to see the Gunners win their first Premier League title in two decades. Despite holding up their end of the bargain, Manchester City's 3-1 triumph over West Ham saw Pep Guardiola's men lift the trophy for a fourth successive campaign.

After pushing the title race to the final day of the season, Mikel Arteta's men fell short for a second consecutive campaign and supporters inside the Emirates Stadium will no doubt have felt the pain of coming so close once more. Even more so when word got around that West Ham had equalised at the Etihad Stadium, even though this was not the case.

Odegaard led by example throughout the season, playing wonderfully with the captain's armband. The midfielder is still only 25-years-old, but his words after the game showed real maturity.

Martin Odegaard's Post-Match Speech

The midfielder is hungry to kick on next year

After being seen in tears at the full-time whistle, Odegaard stepped forward to show how much of a leader he is within the Arsenal camp. He took to the microphone to send supporters home with a message of defiance. The ex-Real Madrid man said:

"I’m so proud of the progress we’re making from when I first came here all the way to today, it’s such a big difference. We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now. To be honest, I can’t wait to come back after the break and make you guys even more happy, that’s the goal. We’re on a good wave, we’re closer than last year but now we have to use the break and come back even stronger and even more hungry, and push to win everything."

Signing off with a simple yet effective line, the Norwegian expressed his gratitude towards the fans, who have followed the club up-and-down the country throughout the campaign: "We can’t thank you enough and we love you so much, so thank you."

His emotional speech was met with applause and a roar of support from the Emirates faithful. The club has improved significantly as a whole since he arrived in 2021, and Odegaard will be hoping they can get even stronger ahead of the next season. View his full speech below:

Arsenal Fall Short Once More

The Gunners finished two points behind Man City

Before the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season, it was known that Manchester City would lift the trophy after Arsenal appeared to run out of steam in the final weeks of the campaign. This time, it's been a completely different story.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League team in the 2023/24 season (18).

Arteta's men were in the race from the very first whistle of the season to the last. It was always unlikely West Ham would get a result at Man City, but there was still a glimmer of hope right until the end of the match. The fans will be hoping the north London club can go one further in the 2024/25 campaign with another year of experience under the belts of the young squad.

Guardiola isn't going anywhere, and the Citizens are still likely to be the team to beat for the Gunners should they lift their first title since the 2003-04 season. They look the best placed team to mount another serious challenge with uncertainty at other top clubs.