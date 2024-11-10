Martin Odegaard has revealed that he did not expect to play the full 90 minutes of Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on his first start after returning from injury.

The Gunners captain was sidelined with an ankle injury from mid-September until his return from the bench in the 1-0 Champions League defeat against Internazionale on November 6, missing 12 games in total for his club.

He was restored to the starting line-up for the clash with Chelsea and provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's opener on the hour mark with a lofted ball from the right. However, Pedro Neto lashed in an equaliser 10 minutes later and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chose to leave his skipper on as his side chased a winner for the remainder of the game.

"We’ve done a lot of work with the fitness coaches and physios pushing me every day," Odegaard told the BBC after the full-time whistle."I wanted to come back as soon as possible.

"I felt okay today. I didn’t expect it [to play 90 minutes]. I’ve only done three training sessions with the team or something."

Missing Martin

The Gunners have struggled in the absence of their talismanic captain

Arsenal have certainly missed Odegaard since the Norway international suffered his ankle injury two months ago.

With no natural successor to the attacking midfielder in the squad bar 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, Arteta looked to compensate by utilising Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz up front together ceding some of the creativity and control that defined their play with their captain on the pitch.

It has taken its toll on the club's results of late, with three defeats and just two wins in the six games without Odegaard in the starting line-up before the draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope the return of their skipper can lead them back to winning ways sooner rather than later.