Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should look to take Martin Odegaard out of the side when Bukayo Saka is fit again, with Ethan Nwaneri a replacement ready and waiting.

Due to the Gunners having a host of injuries in attack, Arteta's options have been limited over the last few months. Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus are currently on the treatment table, while Gabriel Martinelli has only recently returned from injury. As a result, there's been little option for rotation in the forward line.

Arsenal have been going through a tricky period without Saka, and the chances of them winning the Premier League are now incredibly slim. Experienced players such as Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard have failed to set the world alight in Saka's absence, and it might be time for Arteta to reassess his options in attack.

Time for Odegaard to be Dropped by Arteta

Arsenal are suffering

When Saka returns from injury over the coming weeks, Arteta is going to have some difficult decisions to make in attack. Nwaneri has come into the starting XI to replace Saka and is flourishing on the right-hand side at such a young age.

The 18-year-old has provided four goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season from just seven starts, and has even found the back of the net on more occasions than Odegaard, who earns £300k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal record by season Season Games played Goal contributions 2020/21 14 3 2021/22 36 11 2022/23 37 22 2023/24 35 18 2024/25 21 6

Odegaard has been a key contributor for the Gunners over the last few years, but it's safe to say he's underperformed this term. Nwaneri is one of a few players who have stepped up in Saka's absence. If Arteta was to bring Saka back in for Nwaneri, then the youngster will undoubtedly feel hard done by considering the impact he's made in recent weeks.

Arteta will likely value the experience of Odegaard in his side, but he's not been performing to the level expected of him since the turn of the year. In fact, in the Premier League, the Norwegian international has provided just three goal contributions in 2025. The return of Saka in the coming weeks could be the ideal opportunity to take Odegaard out of the team and see Nwaneri thrive in a central role.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-03-25.