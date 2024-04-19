Highlights Martin Odegaard sustained an injury concern during Arsenal's loss to Villa.

However, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Odegaard fit to play against Wolves after their Champions League loss to Bayern.

Odegaard remains crucial to Arsenal's title hopes with impressive performances and consistency.

Martin Odegaard limped off late into Arsenal's Premier League loss to Aston Villa to give Gunners fans fears over how their title race will pan out - and Mikel Arteta has offered fans an update on his current status with the north London outfit entering the business end of the campaign.

The Gunners crashed out in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, and though Odegaard played the whole game in Germany, his late substitution in the game against Villa meant that he was likely rushed through the European tie, with Arsenal desperate to secure a result against one of the continent's best clubs.

Odegaard had a decent game against the Bavarian outfit and though Arsenal's efforts weren't enough to secure a semi-final spot, Odegaard will now be in the reckoning for the weekend clash away at Wolves on Saturday - though with fans rightly concerned about his availability, Arteta has issued an update on the club captain by suggesting that he is fine to play at Molineux at the weekend.

Arteta: Martin Odegaard "Available" To Play

The Norwegian is arguably Mikel Arteta's most important player

Speaking ahead of the visit to the west Midlands, Arteta talked about the comeback of Jurrien Timber who appears to be imminently returning to action after picking up a long-term injury on his debut, before saying everyone else would be available for the crunch clash. He said about Timber:

"It’s too soon. He’s gonna play a game with the 23s and after that we will see better. He looks really good in training, but it’s that last big step. Everyone else is all good."

Football London suggested that Odegaard had picked up a knock after the 1-0 loss to Bayern on Wednesday night, and so it was in the balance as to whether he would be available for the weekend or not.

Martin Odegaard: Arsenal Season So Far

Odegaard has been instrumental in Arsenal's recent success

Odegaard has had one of his best seasons in his career, scoring 10 goals and assisting seven in all competitions whilst taking the captain's armband in all available league games. He's a key member of the playing style that Arteta demands from his squad and it's tough to envisage him leaving in the near future - which makes him of paramount importance to the fans.

Whilst Manchester City have taken the lead in the Premier League title race, Arsenal are still very much in with a shout of taking the title home for the first time in 20 years should they win all of their remaining games - and so Odegaard's availability with no Champions League to fend for will be key.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard registered his best scoring season of his career last time out with 15 goals in the Premier League alone

He's already recorded as many assists as he did last season, and whilst his 15 in the previous campaign propelled Arsenal into a title race, his consistency has shone massively - finally showing the world-class potential he showed at Real Madrid when joining the Spanish giants as a teenager.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice all shoe-ins to be the first names on the team-sheet at present, Odegaard is the vital cog that links them together and any absence on his part would be massively felt.

