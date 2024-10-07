Arsenal are hopeful that captain Martin Odegaard will be involved in their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 27, despite the Norway international still being 'weeks away' from full fitness, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners expect Odegaard to return to first-team action sometime after the October international break. However, if he requires more time, 'no undue risk will be taken.'

The 25-year-old has been out of action since sustaining an injury on international duty during Norway’s 2-1 Nations League win over Austria. Scans revealed that he suffered 'significant' ligament damage, and Arsenal have remained tight-lipped about a timeline for his return.

The Gunners have performed well in his absence, winning five and drawing two of the seven matches Odegaard has missed, including their latest 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side now head into the international break just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and level with reigning champions Manchester City.

Still ‘weeks away’ from full fitness

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Odegaard is still weeks away from full fitness, and Arsenal are not rushing his return after their recent impressive run of form:

“Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from being physically fit. And then, of course, you've got to get him match fit in addition to that. “So I'm told at this stage that there's no rush to get Odegaard back, despite his clear importance to Arsenal, but they want him involved and fit and influencing the Liverpool game in the Premier League, as opposed to Shakhtar in the Champions League, and that comes at the end of October. “So that's what the player and club are looking towards to try and get him sharp 100% and ready for that Liverpool game, which still gives him the best part of four weeks. “But if he needs longer, no undue risk will be taken.”

Arsenal received a major boost this week as both Mikel Merino and Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to action. They will hope to recover as many players as possible during the upcoming fortnight, with a tough run of fixtures looming after the international break.

Kai Havertz's fitness will also be a concern for Arteta. The in-form forward will not join the Germany squad for their upcoming matches due to a knee problem, despite playing 90 minutes against Southampton at the weekend.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

William Saliba PSG Latest

Frenchman linked with a Ligue 1 return

Paris Saint-Germain have not approached Arsenal about defender William Saliba, despite earlier reports claiming the Frenchman is a target for the Ligue 1 club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests 'there is nothing' to the rumour that PSG are considering an offer for Saliba – no talks between the two clubs are taking place, despite suggestions that a host of European clubs are eyeing the in-form centre-back.

Romano revealed that Saliba is 'very happy' at the Emirates and is a crucial player for Mikel Arteta, having started all seven Premier League games this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.