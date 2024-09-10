Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has picked up a worrying injury on international duty, just a few days before the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, and the Norweigan national team doctor has provided an update on his situation.

Odegaard was seen going in for a challenge while playing for Norway, twisting his ankle before plunging to the floor. The former Real Madrid man clutched his leg in pain and was unable to continue as he limped off the pitch.

With the Gunners facing their north London rivals at the weekend, Arsenal fans would have been watching on with worry. It's potentially too early to tell whether Odegaard will be unavailable this weekend, but it's certainly a worrying situation.

'It looked bad'

Speaking to Norweigan outlet VG, Norway's national team manager Stale Solbakken provided an update on Odegaard's injury situation, suggesting that it looked like a bad one...

"It looked bad in the dressing room too. He didn't have the nerve to continue. It is not certain that Arteta will call me tonight and praise me."

Norway's doctor, Ola Sand, also claimed that they've already been in contact with Arsenal's medical team and suggested that they will take a closer look when the players are back at the hotel.

2023/24 Premier League Performance Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 10 Wins 26

Not only is Odegaard an influential player for Mikel Arteta's side in terms of what he can do with a ball, but his leadership is also crucial for the Gunners. The 25-year-old wears the armband for Arsenal, and with such a crucial game approaching in the north London derby, it's imperative that Odegaard returns to England and is fully fit by the weekend. The Gunners will also be without Declan Rice in midfield after the England international was sent off against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

