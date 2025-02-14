Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has named a current Premier League star as the toughest opponent he has come up against during his career. The Norwegian midfielder is one of the very best players operating in the English top flight and has been a revolutionary signing at the Emirates since his arrival in 2021.

Despite being one of the most creative playmakers European football has to offer, Odegaard still faces challenges coming up against some of the very best in England and Europe as the Gunners seek their first Champions League title. However, he has admitted that one name stands out above the rest.

Odegaard Names Van Dijk as Toughest Opponent

The Liverpool captain has been a thorn in Odegaard's side for many years

Speaking to TNT Sports, Odegaard was asked a series of quick-fire questions to answer, with the first of which being who was the toughest opponent he has come up against during his career. Without hesitation, the Arsenal number eight named Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk as his number one choice.

Van Dijk has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest central defenders in Premier League history since making his move to Anfield in January 2018 for a then world-record fee for a centre-back. With the Dutchman at the heart of the defence, the Reds have gone on to become one of the best teams in Europe, winning the Champions League in 2019 while also reaching two other finals. They also claimed their first domestic league title in three decades in 2020, largely down to Van Dijk's impeccable defensive efforts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard has won just twice in nine games against Van Dijk.

Van Dijk's 2024/25 Premier League Stats Dribbled past p/90 0.3 Total tackles attempted p/90 1.4 Total tackles completed p/90 1.1 Total interceptions p/90 1.5 Aerial duels attempted p/90 4.4 Aerial duels won p/90 3.2 Blocks (crosses and passes) p/90 0.7

Odegaard Names Man City Thrashing as Favourite Ever Game

The Norwegian was on the scoresheet in the 5-1 drubbing

Odegaard also revealed as part of the quick-fire questions that the 5-1 victory over Manchester City was the favourite game of his career so far. The fixture was highly anticipated after the controversial events that took place the previous time the two sides met earlier in the 2024-2025 season, which saw Erling Haaland make the headlines for telling Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble.'

The Gunners got their revenge by dismantling the defending champions at home, with Odegaard himself finding the net in the early stages. Elsewhere, the 26-year-old said he wished to have played alongside Lionel Messi and stated that a shirt he swapped with Cristiano Ronaldo was his favourite piece of football memorabilia.

Odegaard's favourite goal was one he scored in a North London derby against Tottenham, while his favourite dressing room moment was the celebration of Reiss Nelson's stoppage-time winner against Bournemouth in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - accurate as of 14/02/2025.